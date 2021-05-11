BACK TO ALL NEWS
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace gains style tweaks and new tech

Seven-seater follows five-seat Tiguan, gains interactive LED lighting, infotainment upgrades and enhanced speakers
News
2 mins read
11 May 2021

Volkswagen has updated the long-wheelbase version of its Tiguan SUV, the Allspace, bringing exterior styling tweaks, enhanced safety technology and improved infotainment.

Like the five-seat standard car, itself substantially updated last year, the Allspace gains a redesigned front end incorporating a more prominent grille with illuminated strips and a redesigned Volkswagen emblem.

Volkswagen has updated the SUV’s headlights, adding new interactive IQ Light LED Lights to follow in the footsteps of the standard Tiguan. First used by Volkswagen in its other, more luxurious SUV, the Touareg, these comprise 24 individual LED diodes that can adjust, partly automatically, to different driving conditions.

The IQ Drive Travel Assist system is also new for the facelifted Tiguan Allspace, providing level two autonomous driving assist functions at speeds of up to 130mph.

Carrying the updates on to the inside, Volkswagen has worked with audio specialist Harman Kardon to develop a new top-rung sound system, while the Allspace is the latest Volkswagen model to receive the firm's new climate control section with touch panels and sliders.

The petrol engines on offer continue to be a 148bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine that drives the front wheels or a pair of 2.0-litre four-cylinder units that send 187bhp and 242bhp, respectively, to both axles. A pair of 2.0-litre diesels remain available as well, respectively sending 148bhp to the front and 197bhp to all four wheels.

While Volkswagen recently introduced a plug-in hybrid variant for the standard Tiguan, as well as a 316bhp high-performance R version, joining the larger Touareg R as part of its performance division’s rapidly expanding line-up, it will not offer either variants for the Allspace.

Volkswagen will confirm prices for the new Tiguan Allspace in due course, however a spokesperson told Autocar that in Europe “it will be more or less the same price as its predecessor” for a starting price of about €36,000 (£31,000).

fellwalker 11 May 2021

@artill Pretty much what I was thinking. A longer Tiguan sounds ideal to replace my Golf Estate , and I'd never heard of it. 

artill 11 May 2021

A car i didnt even know existed has been upgraded with new speakers, and an infotainment system most people seem not to like. Slow news day!

