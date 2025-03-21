BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volkswagen to introduce full-hybrid powertrains with 2026 T-Roc

Toyota Prius-style system will be rolled out across most VW Group models

Greg KableWill Rimell Autocar
21 March 2025

Volkswagen will introduce a full-hybrid powertrain to its lineup for the first time with the second-generation T-Roc that will be unveiled at the Munich motor show in September.

The move marks a shift in the German car maker’s electrification strategy as it responds to slower-than-expected electric car sales.

The new setup is similar to that used by the Toyota Prius, combining an internal combustion engine with an electric motor and battery.

The powerplant, expected to be a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol unit, will drive the wheels alongside the electric motor, while it also functions as a generator to recharge the pack for a limited amount of electric-only driving. Various outputs are planned, ranging from 201bhp to 268bhp and peak torque ratings of 258 to 295lb ft, a source has confirmed to Autocar.

The technology differs from Volkswagen’s current hybrid systems, which either require charge to be added via an external source (plug-in hybrid) or only provides an electric boost while driving and cannot operate in pure-electric mode (mild-hybrid).

The new hybrid drivetrain will not be exclusive to the T-Roc, with both the Golf and Skoda Octavia set to receive it, while additional models could follow.

The MQB Evo platform, which underpins a wide range of Volkswagen Group models, allows for further expansion of the company’s new hybrid drivetrain across models such as the Tiguan, Passat, Tayron, as well as Audi’s A3, Seat/Cupra’s Leon and Formentor and Skoda’s Scala, Kodiaq and Superb, Autocar has been told.

Those that do will be badged as hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), a Volkswagen spokesperson confirmed to Autocar.

Despite the shift towards hybrid technology, diesel engines will remain available in key Volkswagen models for the foreseeable future. However, the long-term future of diesel within the company’s line-up is expected to depend on customer demand and the success of new HEV models.

Volkswagen has committed to investing €60 billion (£51.5 billion) by 2028 into internal combustion engine development, including the new HEV drivetrain.

The first HEV model, the new T-Roc, will launch in the UK next year and will also be sold with petrol and diesel powertrains.

As our spy shots show, the popular crossover will feature a more prominent front grille than the car it replaces as well as slimmer, more angular headlights, bringing it into line with the latest Passat, Tiguan and Golf.

