Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer electric estate brings 426-mile range

The Tourer will arrive in the second half of 2024 to take on the BMW i5 Touring
Sam Phillips
News
2 mins read
19 February 2024

The Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer has broken cover as a sleek electric estate which the German firm hopes will broaden the appeal of its flagship EV and solidify its position in the executive market.

Described as the “electric all-rounder of the new era”, the Tourer will arrive in the second half of 2024 to take on the BMW i5 Touring and forthcoming Audi A6 E-tron Avant. 

Measuring 4961mm long, 1862 mm wide and 1536mm tall, the estate is proportionally identical to the ID 7 saloon, but is shorter, wider and taller than the next-generation Volkswagen Passat, for which the Tourer serves as an indirect electric alternative.

It has a 545-litre boot, marginally smaller than the BMW’s 570 litres, but that rises to 1714 litres with the back seats folded to give the Tourer a load-lugging edge over the likes of the Peugeot E-308 SW and MG 5 estates.

Visually, the Tourer builds on the aerodynamically optimised styling of the ID 7, with its long, rakish silhouette netting a drag coefficient of 0.24 – just 0.1Cd more than the saloon. 

From launch, the ID 7 Tourer will be offered in two trims: the Tourer Pro will arrive with a 77kWh battery capable of charging at speeds of up to 175kW for a 10-80% charging time of around 28 minutes. 

Topping the line-up is the Pro S, which utilises Volkswagen’s larger 86kWh battery for a WLTP range of 426 miles - just 9 miles less than the saloon version, and the longest range of any electric estate on sale. The S can also charge slightly quicker, with a maximum speed of 200kW. 

Both versions feature Volkswagen's latest APP550 electric motor, developing 282bhp and 402 lb ft of torque, on the rear axle - which should give a 0-62mph time of just under 7.0secs. A performance-oriented, four-wheel-drive GTX variant is expected to be added later. 

Inside, the Tourer uses the same 15in touchscreen infotainment display as the saloon, which was heavily updated in a bid by Volkswagen to improve its usability, graphics and processing times. 

It also gets Volkswagen’s new IDA voice assistant system, which uses ChatGPT to offer more ‘human’ and conversational interactions – although this will come as an over-the-air update post-launch. 

Optional features include an electronically controlled panoramic roof which can either be made opaque or transparent at the touch of a button, massage seats, and a new Wellness app which adjusts the lighting, stereo and climate control for a calmer environment when needed. 

UK pricing is yet to be revealed, but Volkswagen’s first electric estate car should command a premium over the saloon and start from around £55,000. 

Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips
Title: Staff Writer

Sam has been part of the Autocar team since 2021 and is often tasked with writing new car stories and more recently conducting first drive reviews.

Most of his time is spent leading sister-title Move Electric, which covers the entire spectrum of electric vehicles, from cars to boats – and even trucks. He is an expert in electric cars, new car news, microbility and classic cars. 

Sam graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021 with a BA in Journalism. In his final year he produced an in-depth feature on the automotive industry’s transition to electric cars and interviewed a number of leading experts to assess our readiness for the impending ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

