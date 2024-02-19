Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer electric estate brings 426-mile range

The Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer has broken cover as a sleek electric estate which the German firm hopes will broaden the appeal of its flagship EV and solidify its position in the executive market.

Described as the “electric all-rounder of the new era”, the Tourer will arrive in the second half of 2024 to take on the BMW i5 Touring and forthcoming Audi A6 E-tron Avant.

Measuring 4961mm long, 1862 mm wide and 1536mm tall, the estate is proportionally identical to the ID 7 saloon, but is shorter, wider and taller than the next-generation Volkswagen Passat, for which the Tourer serves as an indirect electric alternative.

It has a 545-litre boot, marginally smaller than the BMW’s 570 litres, but that rises to 1714 litres with the back seats folded to give the Tourer a load-lugging edge over the likes of the Peugeot E-308 SW and MG 5 estates.

Visually, the Tourer builds on the aerodynamically optimised styling of the ID 7, with its long, rakish silhouette netting a drag coefficient of 0.24 – just 0.1Cd more than the saloon.

From launch, the ID 7 Tourer will be offered in two trims: the Tourer Pro will arrive with a 77kWh battery capable of charging at speeds of up to 175kW for a 10-80% charging time of around 28 minutes.

Topping the line-up is the Pro S, which utilises Volkswagen’s larger 86kWh battery for a WLTP range of 426 miles - just 9 miles less than the saloon version, and the longest range of any electric estate on sale. The S can also charge slightly quicker, with a maximum speed of 200kW.

Both versions feature Volkswagen's latest APP550 electric motor, developing 282bhp and 402 lb ft of torque, on the rear axle - which should give a 0-62mph time of just under 7.0secs. A performance-oriented, four-wheel-drive GTX variant is expected to be added later.

Inside, the Tourer uses the same 15in touchscreen infotainment display as the saloon, which was heavily updated in a bid by Volkswagen to improve its usability, graphics and processing times.

It also gets Volkswagen’s new IDA voice assistant system, which uses ChatGPT to offer more ‘human’ and conversational interactions – although this will come as an over-the-air update post-launch.

Optional features include an electronically controlled panoramic roof which can either be made opaque or transparent at the touch of a button, massage seats, and a new Wellness app which adjusts the lighting, stereo and climate control for a calmer environment when needed.

UK pricing is yet to be revealed, but Volkswagen’s first electric estate car should command a premium over the saloon and start from around £55,000.