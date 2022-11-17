BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen Golf to return with electric power for ninth generation
UP NEXT
Official: electric vehicles to pay VED from 2025

Volkswagen Golf to return with electric power for ninth generation

VW boss Thomas Schäfer says Volkswagen ID 3 and an 'ID Golf' EV can co-exist
Mark Tisshaw
News
2 mins read
17 November 2022

The Volkswagen Golf is tipped to continue into a ninth generation with electric power, in line with the firm's plan to retain historically significant nameplates.

Volkswagen boss Thomas Schafer said the firm would not be retiring the Golf name, and instead the model could become part of the ID line-up of electric vehicles. The current, eighth-generation VW Golf is due to retire around 2027-2028.

The ID naming convention is here to stay, said Schafer, as it was already well known by buyers and is associated with electric VWs.

Related articles

“There is a connection with VW and ID, and there is no need to cancel [ID],” he told Autocar at the LA motor show. “We have iconic brand names, Golf and GTI. It would be crazy to let them die and slip away. We will stick with the ID logic but iconic models will carry a name.”

He pointed to the example of the Volkswagen ID Buzz already carrying a name, and that ID models didn’t always need to have a number after them (eg ID 3, ID 4 etc). To that end, VW “might have ID Golf”.

He added: “We would not let go of the Golf name, no way.”

Schafer made clear that the Golf would not be a replacement for the Volkswagen ID 3, and that the two models were considered separate cars in size and positioning. When asked if there was room for both, Schafer said “yes”. He added: “The ID 3 has never been a successor to the Golf, it is more a Golf Plus.”

His comments address a lingering question at VW as to whether there could be room for both a Golf and an ID 3 in a future line-up of pure electric vehicles, and whether or not they would converge into one model. The Golf would slot in between the upcoming ID 2 city car and the ID 3 in the future, likely atop the SSP architecture due to replace today's MEB EV platform in the coming years. 

Used cars for sale

 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech GTD (Nav) DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£13,995
73,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI R DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£27,700
22,722miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI EVO SE Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£15,100
39,417miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen GOLF 2.0 TSI R DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£30,999
9,613miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Volkswagen GOLF 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech GTD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£10,499
92,539miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI BlueMotion Tech ACT GT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£11,550
60,554miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI EVO Match Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,250
54,877miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI R DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£26,600
39,034miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI BlueMotion Tech ACT R-Line Edition DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£15,600
52,690miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Alfa romeo tonale plug in hybrid 01 front tracking
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
land rover defender 130 2022 17 side panning
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
1nissan ariya front tracking 20221
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Volkswagen Golf 2020 road test review - hero front

Volkswagen Golf

Europe’s biggest-selling new car, in eighth-generation form, joins the tech revolution

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Alfa romeo tonale plug in hybrid 01 front tracking
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
land rover defender 130 2022 17 side panning
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
1nissan ariya front tracking 20221
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive

View all latest drives