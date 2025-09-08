BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volkswagen: Convertibles off the cards until end of the ICE age

Brand's design boss says niche derivatives could make a comeback in the EV era, though

James Attwood
News
1 min read
8 September 2025

Volkswagen is unlikely to reintroduce convertibles or other derivatives into its line-up while it continues to offer both petrol and electric models, according to design chief Andreas Mindt.

The firm has traditionally offered one convertible in its line-up, most recently a drop-top version of the previous-generation T-Roc crossover.

But asked about plans for a new convertible at the Munich motor show, Mindt said: “The trouble in the whole industry at the moment is that every company has a double portfolio [with electric and combustion cars], and that's a major problem.

“This is why you don't see convertibles anymore, because everybody needs to double the portfolio. And that is really bad for investment. So if you have a software update, you have to apply it to double everything. That means nobody has the spare time to do a convertible.

“When we go to the age where we don’t have double portfolios, when the ICE models are dying out, then you will see a lot more derivatives such as convertibles – and I’m not just talking about Volkswagen but the whole industry.”

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

