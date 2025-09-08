Volkswagen is unlikely to reintroduce convertibles or other derivatives into its line-up while it continues to offer both petrol and electric models, according to design chief Andreas Mindt.

The firm has traditionally offered one convertible in its line-up, most recently a drop-top version of the previous-generation T-Roc crossover.

But asked about plans for a new convertible at the Munich motor show, Mindt said: “The trouble in the whole industry at the moment is that every company has a double portfolio [with electric and combustion cars], and that's a major problem.

“This is why you don't see convertibles anymore, because everybody needs to double the portfolio. And that is really bad for investment. So if you have a software update, you have to apply it to double everything. That means nobody has the spare time to do a convertible.

“When we go to the age where we don’t have double portfolios, when the ICE models are dying out, then you will see a lot more derivatives such as convertibles – and I’m not just talking about Volkswagen but the whole industry.”