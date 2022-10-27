Volkswagen to change ID EV naming strategy

Volkswagen’s electric SUVs could be called ID X in the future, as the firm looks to ensure its model line-up is easily understood in markets around the world. For example, the upcoming compact SUV version of the Volkswagen ID 3 would be called ID 3 X, under the plans.

VW boss Thomas Schafer said the maker was assessing a number of avenues but on using X for SUV models, he commented: “It’s one option and not an unlikely option that the SUV part is an X but it’s not 100%. It has to be consistent across the range and because our range is still quite big and overlapping here and there, we need to sort it out. But it looks as if it would make sense with the numbering and X.”

Schafer said the firm was pondering how to use well-established names such as Volkswagen Golf and Volkswagen Polo in the future where combustion-engined models are being phased out.

“The Golf name specifically has huge value. But at the same time, the ID brand has gained huge momentum. The recognition it receives at [customer] clinics, people absolutely understand what we are talking about. So to change the name to something completely different doesn’t make sense.

“We are really working out now for the next ten years how we see the names developing. This is happening right now, this process of what we do with the name - Golf, Polo or whatever - what do we do to transform key names differently.”

Currently, Volkswagen has two electric ID SUVs on sale in Europe, the Volkswagen ID 4 and Volkswagen ID 5, while the ID 6 is on sale in China. The arrival of an ID 3 compact SUV to sit alongside the hatchback, mooted by 2025, could be the first example of the new nomenclature if it gets the green light.