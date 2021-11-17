BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Vietnamese firm VinFast to sell new E35 and E36 SUVs globally
UP NEXT
BMW previews bespoke high-performance SUV from M division

Vietnamese firm VinFast to sell new E35 and E36 SUVs globally

Three-year-old Vietnamese company is building on its domestic market success with an ambitious global expansion plan
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
17 November 2021

Vietnam's only car manufacturer, VinFast, is showing off its new E35 and E36 SUVs in Los Angeles, home to its new global headquarters, as it pushes forward with a global expansion plan.

The two electric SUV models have been designed by Pininfarina, and are said to showcase VinFast's vision for "the future of mobility".

As reported by Autocar earlier this year, the nascent Vietnamese firm plans to begin exporting cars to the US, Canada and mainland Europe, having nearly doubled its sales from 2019 to 2020 with just three cars on its books.

Related articles

The five-seater E35 – previously called the VF32 – is the smaller of the pair, positioned as a Tesla Model Y rival with a claimed range of 250 miles. It is due to begin deliveries in Vietnam in February 2022 before going on global sale in summer. 

Power is reportedly sent from a 90kWh battery to either a single electric motor with 197bhp or a twin-motor set-up producing 398bhp, though VinFast has yet to confirm final specifications.  

The larger E36 – at 5100mm long – adds a third row of seats, ditches the single-motor option and ups battery capacity to 106kWh for a range of more than 300 miles. It shares the smaller car's 15.4in central touchscreen, and is expected to arrive on sale at around the same time.  

Both are claimed to be capable of Level 3 autonomous driving functionality.

Details of which specific markets will receive the two cars remain unconfirmed, and the brand has not named the UK as a particular region of interest, but it has ambitious production targets, having invested around £2.5bn in a new manufacturing centre in Vietnam which will have an eventual capacity of 500,000 units per year. 

Meanwhile, it has a research institute in Germany, has acquired the ex-Holden proving ground in Australia and plans for its new LA headquarters to eventually employ some 400 people

Used cars for sale

 Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2014
£3,800
60,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.2 Vti Selection 5dr
2014
£3,995
86,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,999
60,745miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,999
39,603miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,149
53,658miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£4,180
65,407miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£4,195
36,433miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Edition 5dr
2014
£4,200
60,435miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£4,295
23,345miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Juke5

Nissan Juke 1.0 DiG-T 114 DCT 2021 UK review

Nissan Juke 1.0 DiG-T 114 DCT 2021 UK review
1 Toyota Corolla Sports Tourer 16 scaled

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Design Touring Sports 2021 UK drive

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Design Touring Sports 2021 UK drive
21C0685 021

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review
1 Audi A8 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review
mattphoto zs 325

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 17 November 2021

Sell them in America?, there's only so much room on the roads ,another Car like this?, this isn't where car design should be going.

Latest Drives

Juke5

Nissan Juke 1.0 DiG-T 114 DCT 2021 UK review

Nissan Juke 1.0 DiG-T 114 DCT 2021 UK review
1 Toyota Corolla Sports Tourer 16 scaled

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Design Touring Sports 2021 UK drive

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Design Touring Sports 2021 UK drive
21C0685 021

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review
1 Audi A8 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review
mattphoto zs 325

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review

View all latest drives