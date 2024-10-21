BACK TO ALL NEWS
Vauxhall upgrades Mokka interior as part of light update

Facelift includes new screens, upgraded centre console and a reworked front end

Will Rimell
News
1 min read
21 October 2024

Vauxhall has upgraded the interior of its Mokka as part of a light update to keep it competitive against a host of new rivals in the segment.

The crossover – sold in ICE and EV forms – is the British brand’s second-best-seller behind the stalwart Corsa, but sales have dropped by nearly a third over the past year.

As such, the Mokka gets a fresh interior, including a reworked centre console, a new 10in digital drivers display and a 10in infotainment screen.

The upgraded infotainment system features voice recognition, wireless smartphone mirroring and a 180deg rear-view camera.

In pursuit of a cleaner cabin design, some physical buttons have been removed and are now integrated within the screen. These include touchscreen shortcuts (such as maps and audio), and driving and parking aids.

In addition, Vauxhall has fitted the crossover with a new flat-bottom steering wheel that is similar in design to its Astra sibling. 

Vauxhall has also slightly reworked the exterior design of the car. At the front, a new cut line below the blacked-out Vizor grille has been added – a design cue adopted from the new Frontera. It also gets a new LED signature at the front and back.

As part of the facelift, Vauxhall now offers the Mokka in only three trims and two powertrains. The latter is either the 156bhp, 54kWh Mokka Electric or the 136bhp, 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol Mokka Hybrid.

Pricing will be revealed next month.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

