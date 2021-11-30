BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer estate revealed ahead of 2022 launch
UP NEXT
E-mobility website Move Electric launches

Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer estate revealed ahead of 2022 launch

Popular wagon adopts firm's new look and offers a choice of diesel, petrol and plug-in power
News
2 mins read
30 November 2021

The new Vauxhall Astra will gain an estate variant that, like its hatchback sibling, features electrified powertrains and the brand’s new-era design. 

The Astra Sports Tourer will be offered with a choice of plug-in hybrid, petrol and diesel engines. Plug-in hybrid models offer 221bhp, while petrol and diesel variants produce between 108bhp and 128bhp. 

The model will be the first estate in Vauxhall’s line-up to sport the firm’s latest corporate look, as seen on the Mokka, Crossland and Grandland, with its now-trademark 'Vizor' and 'Pure Panel' design features at the front end. 

Related articles

Standard equipment includes LED headlights, a front camera and a selection of driver safety aids. Inside, the model receives ergonomically designed seats, a 10.0in digital instrument cluster, a 10.0in digital touchscreen, climate control and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

The Sports Tourer measures 4.6m long, 1.8m wide and 1.4m tall. Non-electrified models offer 608 litres of boot space with all seats in place and 1636 litres with the rear seats folded down, while the plug-in hybrid has 548 litres and 1574 litres respectively. Load height stands at 60cm.

Petrol and diesel models are available with Vauxhall’s optional Intelli-Space feature, which adds a movable load floor that can be tilted at a 45deg angle. Also included is a retractable boot storage cover that can be stored below the floor. 

Intelli-Space includes improved storage areas for first aid and flat tyre kits, which are now discreetly hidden and can be accessed from the boot or rear seats. Vauxhall says this means drivers will not have to completely unpack the boot to access them. 

Orders will open for the Astra Sports Tourer early next year, with the first deliveries taking place in summer 2022. Pricing will be announced when order books open, but the Sports Tourer is expected to command a slight premium over the hatchback’s £23,275 starting price.

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Astra 2.0 Cdti 16v Ecoflex Sri 5dr
2015
£4,991
93,311miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Excite 5dr
2014
£5,499
61,317miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Excite 5dr
2015
£6,491
61,707miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4t 16v Sri 5dr
2014
£6,500
42,404miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6i 16v Design 5dr
2015
£6,695
48,875miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6 Cdti 16v Ecotec Design 5dr
2017
£6,899
88,667miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Sri 5dr
2015
£6,995
49,174miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6i 16v Limited Edition 5dr
2014
£6,995
54,503miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Sri 5dr
2015
£6,999
62,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review
1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer

Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer

New and improved Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer gets a boot extension and a new BiTurbo diesel engine, but it's no match for the Skoda Octavia Estate

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review
1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

View all latest drives