Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer estate revealed ahead of 2022 launch

The new Vauxhall Astra will gain an estate variant that, like its hatchback sibling, features electrified powertrains and the brand’s new-era design.

The Astra Sports Tourer will be offered with a choice of plug-in hybrid, petrol and diesel engines. Plug-in hybrid models offer 221bhp, while petrol and diesel variants produce between 108bhp and 128bhp.

The model will be the first estate in Vauxhall’s line-up to sport the firm’s latest corporate look, as seen on the Mokka, Crossland and Grandland, with its now-trademark 'Vizor' and 'Pure Panel' design features at the front end.

Standard equipment includes LED headlights, a front camera and a selection of driver safety aids. Inside, the model receives ergonomically designed seats, a 10.0in digital instrument cluster, a 10.0in digital touchscreen, climate control and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The Sports Tourer measures 4.6m long, 1.8m wide and 1.4m tall. Non-electrified models offer 608 litres of boot space with all seats in place and 1636 litres with the rear seats folded down, while the plug-in hybrid has 548 litres and 1574 litres respectively. Load height stands at 60cm.

Petrol and diesel models are available with Vauxhall’s optional Intelli-Space feature, which adds a movable load floor that can be tilted at a 45deg angle. Also included is a retractable boot storage cover that can be stored below the floor.

Intelli-Space includes improved storage areas for first aid and flat tyre kits, which are now discreetly hidden and can be accessed from the boot or rear seats. Vauxhall says this means drivers will not have to completely unpack the boot to access them.

Orders will open for the Astra Sports Tourer early next year, with the first deliveries taking place in summer 2022. Pricing will be announced when order books open, but the Sports Tourer is expected to command a slight premium over the hatchback’s £23,275 starting price.