New Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric arrives at £39,995

The Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer has gained the same electric powertrain as its hatchback sibling, offering a range of 256 miles between charges.

The estate is significantly more capacious than the regular Astra Electric hatchback, increasing luggage space from 352 to 516 litres. This increases to 1553 litres with the rear seats folded down.

Under the skin, the two EVs are all but identical, with a 54kWh battery and a single motor sending 153bhp and 199lb ft of torque through the front axle.

Vauxhall said the focus for the set-up was efficiency, claiming an impressive 4.2mpkWh.

Recharging is possible at rates up to 100kW, with 20-80% taking 26 minutes.

Other than a two-mile hit to the range, the performance of the estate is identical to that of the hatchback, dispatching the 0-62mph sprint in 9.2sec.

Inside, each car receives a 10.0in infotainment touchscreen and an equally sized digital instrument display.

The Sports Tourer Electric is slightly more expensive than the hatch: entry-level Design trim costs £39,995, a premium of £2550. GS trim adds black exterior accents, a 360deg camera and adaptive cruise control and costs £42,445. Range-topping Ultimate brings adaptive headlights and a panoramic sunroof for £45,505.

The Sports Tourer is faced with scant competition: the MG 5 SW EV (£30,995) was for a long time the only mainstream electric estate, but it has now been joined by the Peugeot E-308 SW – a close relation of the Astra.