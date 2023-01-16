Vanwall Vandervell is new electric hot hatch with 572bhp

German endurance-racing team Vanwall has launched a new electric road car with a design that pays homage to the Vanwall name's English heritage.

Named the Vandervell, the limited-edition EV takes the form of a lightweight hot hatchback with four doors and an emphasis on aerodynamics.

The S marks the entry point into the range, available with four-wheel drive and 315bhp, hitting 0-62mph in 4.9sec while claiming 279 miles of range. Top speed stands at 114mph.

The more powerful Plus, meanwhile, produces 572bhp, slashing the 0-62mph sprint time down to 3.4sec and upping its top speed to 260 miles. Range drops slightly, however, to 260 miles.

Just 500 examples of the Vandervell will be produced at the firm’s Greding facility, with prices starting at €128,000 (£113,346). Deliveries are due to begin in the third quarter of 2023.

The hot hatch features aggressive fenders and large cooling intakes, as well as 22in alloy wheels with low-profile tyres. Kerb weight hasn't been announced, but it does feature a lightweight carbonfibre splitter, side skirts and rear spoiler.

Despite its high performance, the EV has been geared towards comfort inside, with “outstanding ergonomics”, references to motorsport and “special attention” given to the driving position.

No images of the interior have been published yet, but it has been confirmed to feature exposed carbonfibre and leather.

Vanwall said customers can have any exterior colour they desire applied to their car.