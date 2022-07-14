Updated MG 5 EV estate goes on sale at £30,995

MG has revealed pricing and specification details for the new MG 5 EV electric estate, which has redesigned bodywork, upgraded standard equipment and improved towing capabilities.

One of two EVs sold by the Chinese firm, alongside the MG ZS EV crossover, it's priced from £30,995 - a slight premium over the previous version - and available in two specification levels.

In entry-level SE trim, the 5 EV gains automatic LED headlights for the first time. It also comes with roof rails, adaptive cruise control, a rear parking camera, smartphone mirroring and MG Pilot safety features.

The Trophy model starts at £33,495, adding automatic climate control, leather upholstery, rear privacy glass, heated front seats with electric adjustment, 17in wheels and a larger (10.25in) touchscreen infotainment system.

In addition, the 5 EV can now tow a payload of up to 500kg.

It’s also equipped with vehicle-to-load capabilities, so customers can supply power to other electrical devices.

MG Motor UK commercial director Guy Pigounakis said the car's main draw will continue to be its value for money, which encourages customers to move over to electric power.

“The continued success of the outgoing MG 5 EV model reflected its unique proposition in the marketplace, so we’ve worked extremely hard to identify a suitable balance between equipment upgrades and price,” Pigounakis said.

“We believe the result represents unbeatable value for money in the current marketplace and that the new MG 5 EV will encourage more drivers than ever to make the switch to zero-emissions motoring.”