BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Updated MG 5 EV estate goes on sale at £30,995
UP NEXT
Start-up Arrival warns it could lay off 800 staff to fund van project

Updated MG 5 EV estate goes on sale at £30,995

Electric estate gains redesigned bodywork, upgraded standard equipment and improved towing power
News
2 mins read
14 July 2022

MG has revealed pricing and specification details for the new MG 5 EV electric estate, which has redesigned bodywork, upgraded standard equipment and improved towing capabilities. 

One of two EVs sold by the Chinese firm, alongside the MG ZS EV crossover, it's priced from £30,995 - a slight premium over the previous version - and available in two specification levels. 

In entry-level SE trim, the 5 EV gains automatic LED headlights for the first time. It also comes with roof rails, adaptive cruise control, a rear parking camera, smartphone mirroring and MG Pilot safety features. 

Related articles

The Trophy model starts at £33,495, adding automatic climate control, leather upholstery, rear privacy glass, heated front seats with electric adjustment, 17in wheels and a larger (10.25in) touchscreen infotainment system.

In addition, the 5 EV can now tow a payload of up to 500kg.

It’s also equipped with vehicle-to-load capabilities, so customers can supply power to other electrical devices.  

MG Motor UK commercial director Guy Pigounakis said the car's main draw will continue to be its value for money, which encourages customers to move over to electric power. 

“The continued success of the outgoing MG 5 EV model reflected its unique proposition in the marketplace, so we’ve worked extremely hard to identify a suitable balance between equipment upgrades and price,” Pigounakis said.

“We believe the result represents unbeatable value for money in the current marketplace and that the new MG 5 EV will encourage more drivers than ever to make the switch to zero-emissions motoring.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
MG 5 SW EV 2020 road test review - hero front

MG 5 SW EV

Could this segment-first electric estate be all the real-world EV you need?

Read our review
Back to top
Car Review
MG 5 SW EV
MG 5 SW EV 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The estate was the UK’s fifth best-selling EVvehicle last year, although it was priced from £24,995 in its lowest specification.

First deliveries of the updated model are expected towards the end of this year.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Leslie Brook 14 July 2022

Battery size? Range? Charging Speed?

Marc 14 July 2022
6k increase a slight premium?

Latest Drives

Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review

View all latest drives