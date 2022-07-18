BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Updated Kia Xceed priced from £22,995
Updated Kia Xceed priced from £22,995

Facelifted crossover gains a revised engine line-up and changes to driving dynamics
18 July 2022

The new Kia Xceed crossover will arrive later this year priced from £22,295, bringing revised bodywork and an upgraded interior.

The updated Xceed also gets a renewed engine line-up and changes to driving dynamics, which, the firm says, provides a “sportier alternative” to other larger models on sale.

The model will be offered with three engines in mainland Europe, with just two coming to the UK, where the Xceed accounts for 10% of Kia's sales. On our shores, the range opens with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine producing 157bhp and 186lb ft.

A plug-in hybrid powertrain will also be available, pairing a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, an 8.9kWh battery and a 60bhp electric motor. It offers a combined system total of 141bhp and 195lb ft and an overall average of up to 29 miles of electric-only driving, which, the firm says, equates to around 37 miles in the city. 

Kia says it has improved the ride of the crossover with the inclusion of front hydraulic rebound stoppers, which are used on a Ceed model for the first time. 

Spring rates have been softened by 7% at the front and 4% at the rear, and the Korean car maker says the Xceed’s steering response and body control have also been improved. 

Inside, the Xceed receives new technology and safety equipment. A 10.25in touchscreen navigation system is included as standard, with the ability to connect two mobile devices at once.

A 12.3in digital instrument cluster is also available as an option. Drivers can make use of improved mobile applications, such as Google or Apple diary connectivity. 

Other available equipment includes a premium JBL audio system, heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control and electric mirrors. 

Kia has also added several assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, which can reduce vehicle speed in ‘safe zones’ automatically, and blindspot collision avoidance, lane assist and high beam assist. 

Entry-level 2 trim costs from £22,995 – slightly more than the Skoda Kamiq crossover. Highlights include an 8.0in infotainment touchscreen, 16in alloy wheels and a black cloth interior.

The middle-rung 3 trim starts at £25,495 and gains 18in alloy wheels, a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen, heated front seats and privacy glass.

The new trim, GT-Line S, gains bespoke bodywork, such as larger, 18in wheels, lower air intakes and side bumpers, revamped chrome air curtains, hexagonal LED tail-lights and a sporty diffuser. It costs from £29,995 – enough for an entry-level Mazda CX-5

Sjoerd Knipping, vice president of marketing and product at Kia Europe, said: “Our customers have praised the Xceed’s unique combination of dynamic handling, everyday practicality and in-car technology. This new model builds upon these strengths with a series of stylish exterior and interior design changes and new tech features.  

“We’ve also ensured our enhanced crossover benefits from the latest powertrain options, a sign of our long-term commitment to delivering sustainable mobility solutions for our customers."

artill 11 August 2022

when you see the crazy prices being asked for cars today, i had to check the Kia website to double check the price. But its correct. No wonder they sell well. Yesterday we saw the price of the new Alfa Toenail, which is £15K more than this, and to my eyes offers less. A little sanity in a crazy world

jason_recliner 20 July 2022

SUPER-SWEET chrome air curtains.

catnip 18 July 2022

I'm loving the "revamped chrome air curtains" ...

