Updated Kia Xceed priced from £22,995

The new Kia Xceed crossover will arrive later this year priced from £22,295, bringing revised bodywork and an upgraded interior.

The updated Xceed also gets a renewed engine line-up and changes to driving dynamics, which, the firm says, provides a “sportier alternative” to other larger models on sale.

The model will be offered with three engines in mainland Europe, with just two coming to the UK, where the Xceed accounts for 10% of Kia's sales. On our shores, the range opens with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine producing 157bhp and 186lb ft.

A plug-in hybrid powertrain will also be available, pairing a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, an 8.9kWh battery and a 60bhp electric motor. It offers a combined system total of 141bhp and 195lb ft and an overall average of up to 29 miles of electric-only driving, which, the firm says, equates to around 37 miles in the city.

Kia says it has improved the ride of the crossover with the inclusion of front hydraulic rebound stoppers, which are used on a Ceed model for the first time.

Spring rates have been softened by 7% at the front and 4% at the rear, and the Korean car maker says the Xceed’s steering response and body control have also been improved.

Inside, the Xceed receives new technology and safety equipment. A 10.25in touchscreen navigation system is included as standard, with the ability to connect two mobile devices at once.

A 12.3in digital instrument cluster is also available as an option. Drivers can make use of improved mobile applications, such as Google or Apple diary connectivity.

Other available equipment includes a premium JBL audio system, heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control and electric mirrors.

Kia has also added several assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, which can reduce vehicle speed in ‘safe zones’ automatically, and blindspot collision avoidance, lane assist and high beam assist.

Entry-level 2 trim costs from £22,995 – slightly more than the Skoda Kamiq crossover. Highlights include an 8.0in infotainment touchscreen, 16in alloy wheels and a black cloth interior.

The middle-rung 3 trim starts at £25,495 and gains 18in alloy wheels, a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen, heated front seats and privacy glass.