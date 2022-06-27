Updated DS 7 on sale with PHEV power and a £36,760 price

Pricing and specification details have been revealed for the new DS 7, which is on sale now from £36,760.
The revamped SUV, the largest car in DS’s model range, launches with three plug-in hybrid powertrains, including a 355bhp range-topper, and a choice of five specification levels.
Entry-level Performance Line cars are fitted with 19in black alloy wheels as standard, as well as Alcantara seats, a 12.0in touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3in digital display. Safety equipment includes emergency braking, blindspot detection and traffic sign recognition.
Performance Line+ models start from £39,460 and gain improved tech such as a 180deg reversing camera, front parking sensors and a heated windscreen, and the interior gains heated seats and a leather steering wheel.
Rivoli trim provides black and chrome exterior design modifications, nappa leather, front massage seats and a premium clock in the centre console. Rivoli prices start from £40,660.
Near the top of the range, the £51,540 Opera trim adds ventilated front seats, drive assist and an electric boot, as well as a panoramic sunroof and wireless phone charging.
The range-topping Opera Premiere spec, meanwhile, gains 21in wheels, a 360deg parking camera, night vision capabilities and a premium, 14-speaker audio system. It's priced from £62,940.
The revamped Audi Q3 rival features a new front design, improved technology and a fresh infotainment system over the original model, which was released in 2017.
The subtle restyling brings sharper lines and a front grille that shows off the French firm’s future design philosophy. New, slimmer LED lights are also added at the front and the rear.
"...embodies our vision of the art of travel French style", including frequent travel to repair shops. Wake up, Stellantis, please!!
nous voulons la fiabilité des voitures françaises!!
Getting there, interesting that the starting price has hardly changed for the new model despite many updates.
I've seen so few on the road that I wouldn't be able to tell you any differences between this and the pre-facelift one.