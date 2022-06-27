BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Updated DS 7 on sale with PHEV power and a £36,760 price
Updated DS 7 on sale with PHEV power and a £36,760 price

Plush, large SUV gets a fresh look, new PHEV powertrains and improved interior technology
5 October 2022

Pricing and specification details have been revealed for the new DS 7, which is on sale now from £36,760. 

The revamped SUV, the largest car in DS’s model range, launches with three plug-in hybrid powertrains, including a 355bhp range-topper, and a choice of five specification levels. 

Entry-level Performance Line cars are fitted with 19in black alloy wheels as standard, as well as Alcantara seats, a 12.0in touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3in digital display. Safety equipment includes emergency braking, blindspot detection and traffic sign recognition. 

Performance Line+ models start from £39,460 and gain improved tech such as a 180deg reversing camera, front parking sensors and a heated windscreen, and the interior gains heated seats and a leather steering wheel. 

Rivoli trim provides black and chrome exterior design modifications, nappa leather, front massage seats and a premium clock in the centre console. Rivoli prices start from £40,660. 

Near the top of the range, the £51,540 Opera trim adds ventilated front seats, drive assist and an electric boot, as well as a panoramic sunroof and wireless phone charging. 

The range-topping Opera Premiere spec, meanwhile, gains 21in wheels, a 360deg parking camera, night vision capabilities and a premium, 14-speaker audio system. It's priced from £62,940. 

The revamped Audi Q3 rival features a new front design, improved technology and a fresh infotainment system over the original model, which was released in 2017. 

The subtle restyling brings sharper lines and a front grille that shows off the French firm’s future design philosophy. New, slimmer LED lights are also added at the front and the rear. 

New for 2022 is the range-topping E-Tense 4x4 360 variant, which has a 197bhp petrol engine coupled with a pair of EV motors: one with 108bhp on the front axle and one with 110bhp to drive the rear.

This powertrain is available on all specifications apart from the entry-level Performance Line and is the only option for the £63,940 Opera Premiere model.

It's the same set-up as in sibling brand Peugeot’s 508 PSE sports saloon and will get the 7 Crossback from 0-62mph in just 5.6sec. 

DS will also continue to offer its SUV in E-Tense 225 guise, with a 177bhp petrol engine and a 108bhp electric motor, while a Peugeot-built BlueHDi 130 diesel engine will also be available.

DS has produced a new 14.4kWh battery for the PHEVs, giving 50 miles of electric-only driving. Charging takes about two hours from a 7.4kW charger.

The range-topping E-Tense 4x4 360 also gets special tuning from DS’s performance division to “optimise its energy management”.

Inside, the 12.0in infotainment touchscreen is now powered by DS’s new customisable Iris System, as seen in the new DS 4 hatchback.

DS product director Agnès Tesson Faget said: “The new DS 7 embodies our vision of the art of travel French style.

“Beyond the basics of the segment, we're introducing some truly differentiating attributes, specifically to our interiors and the choice of our materials, and our purely automotive expertise with a chassis that’s as safe as it is light and power units that are highly powerful and efficient.”

sabre 5 October 2022

"...embodies our vision of the art of travel French style", including frequent travel to repair shops. Wake up, Stellantis, please!! 

nous voulons la fiabilité des voitures françaises!!

Andrew1 5 October 2022
I don't think they care about those who repeat urban legends or ar simply haters. They do just fine without your custom.
xxxx 5 October 2022

Getting there, interesting that the starting price has hardly changed for the new model despite many updates.

catnip 27 June 2022

I've seen so few on the road that I wouldn't  be able to tell you any differences between this and the pre-facelift one.

