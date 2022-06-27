Updated DS 7 on sale with PHEV power and a £36,760 price

Pricing and specification details have been revealed for the new DS 7, which is on sale now from £36,760.

The revamped SUV, the largest car in DS’s model range, launches with three plug-in hybrid powertrains, including a 355bhp range-topper, and a choice of five specification levels.

Entry-level Performance Line cars are fitted with 19in black alloy wheels as standard, as well as Alcantara seats, a 12.0in touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3in digital display. Safety equipment includes emergency braking, blindspot detection and traffic sign recognition.

Performance Line+ models start from £39,460 and gain improved tech such as a 180deg reversing camera, front parking sensors and a heated windscreen, and the interior gains heated seats and a leather steering wheel.

Rivoli trim provides black and chrome exterior design modifications, nappa leather, front massage seats and a premium clock in the centre console. Rivoli prices start from £40,660.

Near the top of the range, the £51,540 Opera trim adds ventilated front seats, drive assist and an electric boot, as well as a panoramic sunroof and wireless phone charging.

The range-topping Opera Premiere spec, meanwhile, gains 21in wheels, a 360deg parking camera, night vision capabilities and a premium, 14-speaker audio system. It's priced from £62,940.

The revamped Audi Q3 rival features a new front design, improved technology and a fresh infotainment system over the original model, which was released in 2017.

The subtle restyling brings sharper lines and a front grille that shows off the French firm’s future design philosophy. New, slimmer LED lights are also added at the front and the rear.