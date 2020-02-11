Updated Citroen C3 receives tweaked looks and enhanced comfort

Citroën has given its global bestseller, the C3 supermini, a mid-life refresh for 2020. It will go on sale in April, with first deliveries tipped for June.

The Ford Fiesta rival receives a mild exterior design in the form of a new front-end look, said to be inspired by the Cxperience concept of 2016. Reprofiled headlights (now with LED elements as standard) also feature, while new designs for the Airbumps along the sides of the car can be chosen. Revised wheelarch extensions and rear three-quarter panels are also brought in.

New 17in alloy wheel designs combine with a comprehensively extended customisation programme - up from 36 colour and trim combinations to 97 - aimed at making it one of the most customisable cars in its class.

Inside, efforts to improve comfort and ambience include new armchair-style Advanced Comfort seats, taken from the updated C4 Cactus, and a new centre armrest. A ‘techwood’ finish brings new soft-touch materials and wood-effect trim, too.