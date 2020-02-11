Updated Citroen C3 receives tweaked looks and enhanced comfort

More customisation options and new seat design aims to spruce up Ford Fiesta rival; deliveries set for June
11 February 2020

Citroën has given its global bestseller, the C3 supermini, a mid-life refresh for 2020. It will go on sale in April, with first deliveries tipped for June. 

The Ford Fiesta rival receives a mild exterior design in the form of a new front-end look, said to be inspired by the Cxperience concept of 2016. Reprofiled headlights (now with LED elements as standard) also feature, while new designs for the Airbumps along the sides of the car can be chosen. Revised wheelarch extensions and rear three-quarter panels are also brought in.

New 17in alloy wheel designs combine with a comprehensively extended customisation programme - up from 36 colour and trim combinations to 97 - aimed at making it one of the most customisable cars in its class.

Inside, efforts to improve comfort and ambience include new armchair-style Advanced Comfort seats, taken from the updated C4 Cactus, and a new centre armrest. A ‘techwood’ finish brings new soft-touch materials and wood-effect trim, too.

Although there are no significant changes to the on-board technology and infotainment, the list of driver aids has increased with the addition of Front Parking Assist.

The engine range is unchanged, too, meaning the C3 is still powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 82bhp or 108bhp or a 99bhp 1.5-litre diesel. 

1

Andrew1

11 February 2020
Great car, well-done PSA.

