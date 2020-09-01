Updated Audi Q2 revealed with subtle new look and added kit

Audi has updated its smallest SUV, the Q2, with a raft of styling tweaks and technological enhancements to match its larger stablemates.

Priced from around £23,500 and available to order from October, the Q2 has been subtly restyled for a “purposeful, confident stance”.

At the front, the single-frame grille is now set lower to give the impression that the car is wider and features a new polygon motif that’s echoed in the shape of the new rear diffuser insert. The front air intakes have also been reshaped, while higher-spec models gain three narrow slits between the bonnet and the grille, which Audi says is inspired by its legendary Quattro rally car.

As with the larger Q5, the Q2’s facelift brings new LED headlights as standard. Top-rung Vorsprung cars are upgraded to Matrix LED technology, which is said to produce “an intelligently controlled high beam light without dazzling other road users”, and gain dynamic rear indicators.

Inside, the Q2 gains a new gearlever - for both manual and automatic versions - as well as redesigned air vents and new material options. It's also now equipped with four-way adjustable front seats as standard.

Fitted as standard on all models - including entry-level Technik trim - are an electronic bootlid, smartphone compatibility, rear parking sensors and cruise control.

Sport, S Line and Black Edition models receive a 12.3in digital instrument display and an 8.3in infotainment touchscreen, which can also be controlled via a rotary controller or voice recognition functionality. They also get sports front seats and a driving mode selector.

Also equipped as standard on Sport trim and above is Audi’s latest-generation MMI Navigation Plus software, which offers live traffic, weather and fuel pricing information, as well as emergency call and remote locking functions.

Black Edition trim brings a black exterior trim styling package, as well as bespoke 19in alloy wheels, while the top-rung Vorsprung gains adaptive sport suspension, a rear-view camera, enhanced safety kit and adaptive cruise control.

Just one engine is available from launch: a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol with 148bhp and 184lb ft on tap. It can be specified with a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Additional petrol and diesel engines - all of which comply with Euro 6 emissions regulations - will be introduced by the end of the year, with some offering four-wheel drive.

