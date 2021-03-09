BACK TO ALL NEWS
Updated 2021 Volvo XC60 on sale from £41,745
Updated 2021 Volvo XC60 on sale from £41,745

SUV joins S90, V90 siblings in gaining new safety features and trim options, plus updated styling
James Attwood, digital editor
6 April 2021

Volvo has added its new Google Android-based infotainment system to the XC60, which has been subtly updated for 2021 and is now on sale from £41,745. 

The new tech - also rolled out to the S90 and V90 - is part of model-year updates for Volvo models that also include updated safety features and minor styling tweaks. The updated XC60 will enter production next month, ahead of initial customer deliveries in June. 

The Swedish firm developed its new infotainment in collaboration with Google and introduced it on the XC40 Recharge P8 electric SUV.

A version of it is also offered on sister brand Polestar’s 2 EV. It includes access to apps such as Google Maps and third-party services such as Spotify and can be synchronised with other devices through a user account. Volvo claims it offers a true ‘smartphone-like’ experience.

To support the system, Volvo has also launched a new Digital Services package, which will be offered with all its models featuring the system. It includes access to Google apps, the Volvo on Call app, wireless phone charging and "all data" required to run the service.

Volvo has introduced a range of other changes for the updated XC60 SUV, S90 saloon and V90 estate, including its latest Advanced Driver Assistance system.

There are also new colour and upholstery options for the three machines, including leather-free interior options.

The XC60, Volvo’s best-selling model, with around 200,000 examples sold in 2020, also gains a new front grille and revised front bumpers. There are new wheel options, too.

xxxx 9 March 2021

Is that part of the 850 pound option on a 57k car?

