Updated 2021 Volkswagen Polo previewed

An updated Volkswagen Polo will be revealed on 22 April, with the firm set to introduce new styling and tech to the supermini.

A single sketch revealed by Volkswagen previews the new design of the headlights, joined together by an LED lighting strip. The signature shares traits with the Mk8 Golf, from which the facelifted Polo is expected to draw inspiration.

The new look of the Polo should hold few surprises when the covers come off on Thursday, given that a barely disguised prototype was spotted testing in January.

However, Volkswagen says that the interior will feature new digital instruments as well as technology in keeping with the latest trends.

It’s not yet clear which engines will be made available on the facelifted Polo, but a 48V mild-hybrid eTSI option is expected to join the popular 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol.

The line-up itself is also set for a shake-up, with Volkswagen suggesting that the Polo’s trim level structure has been revised. United, Match, Active, Beats, SEL and R-Line are the current offerings, with entry-level cars starting from £17,355 and top-spec models priced from £19,830.

Production of the Polo began in 1975, and Volkswagen says more than 18 million units have since been sold. The car's long-term future is uncertain given the company’s shift towards electric vehicles, which are being sold under the new ID nomenclature.

