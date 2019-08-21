Updated 2020 Bentley Bentayga to receive tech overhaul

Bentley will bring its SUV up to date with the Continental GT and Flying Spur next year, and first prototypes have emerged
by Lawrence Allan
21 August 2019

Bentley will update its best-selling model - the Bentayga SUV - next year to bring it up to scratch with its latest models, and disguised prototypes have hit the road. 

Although not exactly long in the tooth, the Bentayga has been around since 2016 with no significant styling or technology upgrades. Since its launch an all-new Continental GT has come to market, while the latest generation of Flying Spur will arrive in dealers soon.

In order to ensure the Rolls-Royce Cullinan rival isn't left behind by both its competitors and its siblings, revisions to the exterior will bring it into line with the latest brand look. It's too early to tell how extensive these will be, but expect a reshaped grille, fresh bumpers and tweaks to the lights front and rear.

Just as significant will be the technology overhaul inside. The current car's infotainment system is often criticised for feeling out of date next to cheaper siblings from Audi and Porsche, so the priority will be to bring in the latest system from the Continental GT and Flying Spur. A fully digital instrument display will likely also feature, while the range of active safety technology should advance.

The flagship W12 engine is expected to receive upgrades to boost efficiency, but don't expect anything dramatic across the rest of the range. The V8 is relatively new, too, while the six-cylinder plug-in hybrid model still isn't on sale after a lengthy delay. 

Question marks remain over the diesel model, which was officially axed from the firm's line-up in 2018. A change in attitude towards the fuel was blamed for its removal back then, but since then sister brand Audi has introduced several large capacity S-badged diesel models to its range. Expect to see more details emerge early next year.

