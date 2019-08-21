Updated 2020 Bentley Bentayga to receive tech overhaul

Bentley will update its best-selling model - the Bentayga SUV - next year to bring it up to scratch with its latest models, and disguised prototypes have hit the road.

Although not exactly long in the tooth, the Bentayga has been around since 2016 with no significant styling or technology upgrades. Since its launch an all-new Continental GT has come to market, while the latest generation of Flying Spur will arrive in dealers soon.

In order to ensure the Rolls-Royce Cullinan rival isn't left behind by both its competitors and its siblings, revisions to the exterior will bring it into line with the latest brand look. It's too early to tell how extensive these will be, but expect a reshaped grille, fresh bumpers and tweaks to the lights front and rear.

Just as significant will be the technology overhaul inside. The current car's infotainment system is often criticised for feeling out of date next to cheaper siblings from Audi and Porsche, so the priority will be to bring in the latest system from the Continental GT and Flying Spur. A fully digital instrument display will likely also feature, while the range of active safety technology should advance.