Uniti One electric car will start from £15,100

British-built affordable electric city car set to land in UK and Sweden by mid-2020
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
14 October 2019

Fledgling Swedish electric car company Uniti has opened an online customisation portal for the Uniti One affordable electric car.

The British-engineered compact EV will arrive in Sweden and the UK first in mid-2020, with a choice of battery capacities and prices starting from £15,100 including government grant. 

Entry-grade 12kWh models will be capable of 93 miles between charges, while the optional 24kWh battery pack iextends that range to 186 miles. The larger battery can be charged from 20% to 80% in seventeen minutes on a 50kW CCS charger, while the 12kWh model takes just nine.

A 67bhp electric motor drives the rear wheels only, reaching 31mph in a claimed 4.1 seconds and 62mph in 9.9. Top speed is 75mph, with separate City and Boost drive modes to alternate between efficiency and sharpened response. 

The three-seat EV, which weighs as little as 600kg, has a central driving position and room for two rear passengers. The steering wheel is flanked by two touchscreens, which are powered by Google's Android Automotive software, and control the majority of the car's functions. Drive, Neutral and Reverse gears are selected with individual buttons mounted on the dashboard. There is no key: the car is locked and started using a secure smartphone app.

An electrochromic sunroof, which can be adjusted from transparent to fully opaque, comes as standard, and automatically darkens when parked to keep the cabin cool. Other equipment includes rear LED lighting and LED daytime running lights, with full LED headlights an option.

The One has 155 litres of luggage space, which can be extended to 760 litres when the rear seats are folded flat.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The car can be ordered in a choice of Scandium, Graphite and Titanium colours. Customers placing their order before December 2019 will earn membership to Uniti's 'Founders Club', which includes free softwre upgrades for the life of the car.

Uniti is based in Sweden, but has a development, engineering and production hub in Norfolk.

"The UK’s approach to vehicle production, with its focus on light-weighting and innovation in advanced materials, is an ideal model for electric car production globally,” Uniti CEO Lewis Horne said.

Uniti has ambitions to become a “major player” in the British EV market over the next few years and plans to establish a London office that will ensure the necessary capital is raised to meet its tight time goals.

The announcement came at a tough time for the British car industry, with the uncertainty surrounding Brexit leading other manufacturers to look farther afield for their production facilities. Jaguar already builds the I-Pace electric SUV in Austria, and Nissan weighing up the possibility of moving production of the new Juke abroad.

Uniti has worked with several companies, including energy supplier E.ON, which is offering its customers five years' worth of free energy to charge a Uniti at home.

The brand claims that the One will produce 75% less CO2 over its lifetime - from manufacturing to disposal - than a conventional vehicle. Horne described the car’s structure as “scalable”, with two, four and five-seat variants planned for production.

Uniti aims to supply each market from within that market, using automated production centres and digital twinning technology supplied by Siemens. This would allow assembly line schematics to be shared anywhere in the world, to set up plants with enough capacity to fulfil the production demand of a particular market. The entire production line would be automated, with staff mainly focused on quality control at the end of the process. The proposed system would provide a more environmentally friendly alternative to the traditional manufacturing process, which relies heavily on transportation networks to distribute cars from a single central production facility.

While originally conceived as a quadricycle, the One is now classed as an M1 passenger car, and must pass safety tests. The company is working with Millbrook proving ground on virtual crash testing, in an effort to further reduce environmental impact. Currently there are several tests that can’t be simulated, and legislation would need to be changed before they could replace traditional crash tests.

Following the UK’s example, future proposed sites include Mexico, Australia, the US, India, Dubai and Georgia. Each will be operated on a franchise model. "The automotive world has always used franchise models, in the form of dealerships," Sally Provoltsky, Uniti's vehicle development director, explained. "Uniti is an unbranded box, and we know all markets are different, so we can adapt to them instead of forcing everyone to conform."

The autonomous-capable car has been made with lightness as a priority. Horne explained that the One's design is centred on maximising battery performance.

The company began taking €149 deposits last year, with 3000 orders placed ahead of the car's official debut. The first customers will be offered the chance to take part in a beta testing scheme, in which they run the car and provide feedback to finalise its development.

The One is focused on the second family car market and is designed for the daily commute. Its small dimensions make it suited to city driving, while having more interior space than today’s city cars. The second Uniti model, already in the early planning stages, is proposed as a 2+2 car, with a high number of parts interchangeable with the One.

Uniti’s home market of Sweden and surrounding Nordic countries have been among the world’s quickest to adopt electric cars. Norway was the first to pledge a ban on petrol and diesel cars with the intention of having only electric vehicles on sale from 2025.

Read more

Renault Twizy review

Hyundai-Kia pushing for autonomous technology

Private hire firm plots self-driving cars in London by 2021

Join the debate

Comments
34

Sonic

1 December 2017

Looks like they're bundling every existing piece of awesome technology into a tiny city car. I mean an interactive HUD with head tracking (to change the perspective) is something I was expecting on the Model 3. I'm looking forward to see how this turns out.

jason_recliner

24 October 2018
I'd rather catch the bus.

soldi

8 December 2017

75% less CO2 because it can carry 75% less people than an ordinary car!

xxxx

8 December 2017

... an ordinary car 5 seater only uses 20% capacity 75% of the time

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

typos1

8 December 2017

Looks cool to me.

XXXX just went POP.

Halcyon

8 December 2017

Just a few days ago the internet was laughing to a guy who had attached a tablet computer to the steering wheel - and got a ticket. Now the "car manufacturers" are doing the same thing..

russ13b

8 December 2017

due to being a quad, this might not have an airbag to throw it in your face?i always liked the city-el and buddy

Peter Cavellini

24 October 2018

  Another company we haven’t heard of in this Country, sounds great, a bit expensive for what it is, only two seats, how stable is it?, could become a transport epidemic if it does succeed?

Peter Cavellini.

jagdavey

24 October 2018

If a Swedish company can build in the UK, why can't Dyson do that too????

(Strange that Dyson being a brexiteer, chose to build in Singapore that signed a trade agreement with the EU this week!!!! )

xxxx

24 October 2018
jagdavey wrote:

If a Swedish company can build in the UK, why can't Dyson do that too????

(Strange that Dyson being a brexiteer, chose to build in Singapore that signed a trade agreement with the EU this week!!!! )

Maybe it's a similar reason why BMW, Telsa etc have/are building factories in China. Also, Ford were remainers and they build factories in the cheapest parts of Europe.

Dyson have certainly invested quite alot in Wales, just shows business is business

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week