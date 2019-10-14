Uniti One electric car will start from £15,100

Fledgling Swedish electric car company Uniti has opened an online customisation portal for the Uniti One affordable electric car.
The British-engineered compact EV will arrive in Sweden and the UK first in mid-2020, with a choice of battery capacities and prices starting from £15,100 including government grant.
Entry-grade 12kWh models will be capable of 93 miles between charges, while the optional 24kWh battery pack iextends that range to 186 miles. The larger battery can be charged from 20% to 80% in seventeen minutes on a 50kW CCS charger, while the 12kWh model takes just nine.
A 67bhp electric motor drives the rear wheels only, reaching 31mph in a claimed 4.1 seconds and 62mph in 9.9. Top speed is 75mph, with separate City and Boost drive modes to alternate between efficiency and sharpened response.
The three-seat EV, which weighs as little as 600kg, has a central driving position and room for two rear passengers. The steering wheel is flanked by two touchscreens, which are powered by Google's Android Automotive software, and control the majority of the car's functions. Drive, Neutral and Reverse gears are selected with individual buttons mounted on the dashboard. There is no key: the car is locked and started using a secure smartphone app.
An electrochromic sunroof, which can be adjusted from transparent to fully opaque, comes as standard, and automatically darkens when parked to keep the cabin cool. Other equipment includes rear LED lighting and LED daytime running lights, with full LED headlights an option.
The One has 155 litres of luggage space, which can be extended to 760 litres when the rear seats are folded flat.
Sonic
Looks like they're bundling
Looks like they're bundling every existing piece of awesome technology into a tiny city car. I mean an interactive HUD with head tracking (to change the perspective) is something I was expecting on the Model 3. I'm looking forward to see how this turns out.
jason_recliner
Miserable little thing
soldi
75% less CO2
75% less CO2 because it can carry 75% less people than an ordinary car!
xxxx
But then..
... an ordinary car 5 seater only uses 20% capacity 75% of the time
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
typos1
Looks cool to me.
Looks cool to me.
XXXX just went POP.
Halcyon
Steering pad?
Just a few days ago the internet was laughing to a guy who had attached a tablet computer to the steering wheel - and got a ticket. Now the "car manufacturers" are doing the same thing..
russ13b
steering pad
due to being a quad, this might not have an airbag to throw it in your face?i always liked the city-el and buddy
Peter Cavellini
Same again please....
Another company we haven’t heard of in this Country, sounds great, a bit expensive for what it is, only two seats, how stable is it?, could become a transport epidemic if it does succeed?
Peter Cavellini.
jagdavey
Swedish Company builds in UK, Dyson in Singapore
If a Swedish company can build in the UK, why can't Dyson do that too????
(Strange that Dyson being a brexiteer, chose to build in Singapore that signed a trade agreement with the EU this week!!!! )
xxxx
Maybe
Maybe it's a similar reason why BMW, Telsa etc have/are building factories in China. Also, Ford were remainers and they build factories in the cheapest parts of Europe.
Dyson have certainly invested quite alot in Wales, just shows business is business
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
