UK car industry optimistic despite August production decline

Industry chiefs hail future investment as key for return to growth but call on government to finalise automotive plan
James Attwood
26 September 2024

UK car production fell 8.4% year on year last month, but industry chiefs are confident that trend will be reversed in the longer term due to significant incoming investment – while calling on the new government to ensure regulations are in place to allow this.

August is traditionally one of the quietest months for car production because of summer shutdowns for staff holiday and to allow maintenance work on the factory facilities. As a result, 42,271 cars were built in the UK last month.

That number is just 3781 fewer units than in August 2023, and the 8.4% decline is in line with production levels so far this year. In total, 522,823 cars have been produced in the UK in 2024, down 8.5% on the first eight months of 2023.

The decline is not unexpected, with many UK manufacturers currently winding up production of key vehicles ahead of retooling for new models – many of which will be electric.

