Twisted NAS-E is electric Defender for North America

Thirty examples of 4x4 will be built by British Land Rover tuner; may be offered in the UK
22 July 2020

Land Rover tuner Twisted has unveiled the NAS-E, a limited-run electric SUV based on Land Rover’s original North American-specification (NAS) Defender.

Just 30 of the zero-emissions 4x4s will be built and are now available to order in the US. Two trim levels are offered: the standard NAS-E, at $185,000 (around £145,700), and the more powerful and exclusive NAS-E Plus, at $210,000 (£165,400). 

Twisted has hinted that the car will eventually be sold globally, but it's unclear whether it will be coming to the UK.

The NAS-E sports a short wheelbase soft-top bodytype inspired by the original NAS Defender. Sold in the US between 1993 and 1997, that car is now a collector’s item, with original examples frequently selling for more than £150,000 at auctions.

The electric NAS-E is powered by a Remy BorgWarner electric motor, delivering more than 214bhp and 280lb ft of torque to all four wheels. For the NAS-E Plus, performance increases to 320bhp and 309bl ft of torque. Range is 200 miles.

Buyers can choose from three colour options – Malibu Yellow, Yosemite Green and Tahloe Blue - each inspired by a California landscape. In the initial production run of 30 units, 10 will be produced in each colour.

The interior has been modernised with cream leather seats, a full infotainment system and a touchscreen for controlling the EV specifics, alongside a silver-finished Twisted sports steering wheel. A roll cage and Bimini hood are standard.

Buyers who opt for the NAS-E Plus gain a brush bar, side steps, rollbar spotlights, black side sills and an exclusive body stripe decal.

“As the world moves steadily toward mass electrification, the Californian market has been missing a uniquely stylish electric 4x4 option," said Bruce Riggs, head of Twisted North America. "the Twisted NAS-E is the ultimate expression of the American coastal lifestyle.”

Each custom-built model will take nine months from the point of order. Twisted expects the first cars to be completed by October this year.

3

Peter Cavellini

22 July 2020

 Yes, will Autocar be testing it?, I don't know if any other Mag has done a test on an EV off reader?

typos1

22 July 2020

Its not "zero emissions" Will, its zero emissions at tailpipe. Saying that it is simply perpetuate's most peoples ignorance of such things.

xxxx

22 July 2020

It emits no fumes therefore it's zero emissions.  Do we say fridge freezers or toasters are zero emissions at the tail pipe. Besides for all you know it might have been charged with wind power. Not everyone is ignorant or insulting as you, they know where the power comes from.

Anti BEV luddites must be running low on ammo theses days

