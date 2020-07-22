Twisted NAS-E is electric Defender for North America

Land Rover tuner Twisted has unveiled the NAS-E, a limited-run electric SUV based on Land Rover’s original North American-specification (NAS) Defender.

Just 30 of the zero-emissions 4x4s will be built and are now available to order in the US. Two trim levels are offered: the standard NAS-E, at $185,000 (around £145,700), and the more powerful and exclusive NAS-E Plus, at $210,000 (£165,400).

Twisted has hinted that the car will eventually be sold globally, but it's unclear whether it will be coming to the UK.

The NAS-E sports a short wheelbase soft-top bodytype inspired by the original NAS Defender. Sold in the US between 1993 and 1997, that car is now a collector’s item, with original examples frequently selling for more than £150,000 at auctions.

The electric NAS-E is powered by a Remy BorgWarner electric motor, delivering more than 214bhp and 280lb ft of torque to all four wheels. For the NAS-E Plus, performance increases to 320bhp and 309bl ft of torque. Range is 200 miles.

Buyers can choose from three colour options – Malibu Yellow, Yosemite Green and Tahloe Blue - each inspired by a California landscape. In the initial production run of 30 units, 10 will be produced in each colour.

The interior has been modernised with cream leather seats, a full infotainment system and a touchscreen for controlling the EV specifics, alongside a silver-finished Twisted sports steering wheel. A roll cage and Bimini hood are standard.

Buyers who opt for the NAS-E Plus gain a brush bar, side steps, rollbar spotlights, black side sills and an exclusive body stripe decal.

“As the world moves steadily toward mass electrification, the Californian market has been missing a uniquely stylish electric 4x4 option," said Bruce Riggs, head of Twisted North America. "the Twisted NAS-E is the ultimate expression of the American coastal lifestyle.”