Trials of Riversimple Rasa hydrogen car to start next year ahead of 2022 launch

Trials of Riversimple's hydrogen-fuelled Rasa two-seater will begin next spring ahead of an anticipated market launch in 2022.
The 20-car trial will be based in Monmouthshire, Wales, where the British start-up company has invested in a hydrogen filling station in Abergavenny.
Users already signed up include five public sector operators, who will run a Rasa each for a number of months, two car-sharing companies and 280 retail customers. Each of the latter group will get to lease the car for only a month, as Riversimple founder Hugo Spowers wants as many people as possible to try the car.
These customers will pay £370 per month and 18 pence per mile. Spowers hopes to keep this pricing when the Rasa reaches volume production.
“It's indicative pricing that we think will come to market. It’s benchmarked against the cost of ownership of a bottom-of-the-range diesel [Volkswagen] Golf,” Spowers said.
Concerning the trial’s intended outcomes, he added: “The trial is intended to refine the customer proposition and demonstrate the economics of filling station; we hope the one we’ve put in is the only one we’ll ever do. We want to work with Shell and so on to demonstrate the effectiveness from their point of view of this model of infrastructure.
“We also want to showcase the project to other local councils and government about how it works at a community level. We want to focus on this kind of expansion. Rather than blanket the UK, we will be targeting various areas.”
The trial will also gather data on usage styles; each car has 20GB of bandwidth for this purpose.
Leslie Brook
Assuming it's not a typo, why does a lightweight 2 seater with 443lb/ft of torque (30 more than a Huracan) take 9.5seconds to to reach 60mph?
Trial
Wasn't this all announced 3 or so years ago. Anyway I'll save the 100 or so mugs the effort, it's not as good as a Golf, alot more expensive to run than than a Zoe and they have constant range anxiety. It's just as well it's only a 2 seater as I'd feel my family were as safe in one as in a Reliant Robin.
It's taken this long for a reason - it's $£T%
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Bigchiefmuffin3
This is a waste of time....
They may well manage a few running prototypes but without the monies, production experience and distribution channels of a major manufacturer they are doomed unless they can access the billion that Tesla managed from capital markets
Rtfazeberdee
Good idea but an ugly design
They should look into making hydrogen powered generators for building sites instead.
sabre
The economic future
sabre
The economic future
The economic future of this company is persuading investors and selling the company to a large car company. I can't foresee it expand by itself. Other serious car companies have already started developing hydrogen family cars, a two seater will never be economically justified. The light weight immediately raises the question: How safe is it?
