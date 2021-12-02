Toyota GR86 on sale for just two years due to new regulations

The Toyota GR86 will be on sale in Europe for just two years in Europe and is unlikely to be replaced after that.
Speaking at Toyota's annual Kenshiki forum, European CEO Matt Harrison said: “We’re already receiving a growing number of enquiries from potential customers – including those who believe the GR86 could be the last of its kind. And at least for Europe, they might be right."
Interested customers should act "relatively quickly" to place their orders, he said, as sales in the region will end in just two years time, because the GR86 won't be compliant with incoming European safety regulations without significant re-engineering.
Order books for the GR86 – which recently lost the space in its name for marketing reasons – will open in the Spring, ahead of deliveries beginning in the first half of 2022.
Toyota’s senior European vice-president, Tom Fux, told Autocar: “We felt that the vehicle is so good and so needed for Toyota’s image in Europe, and we have a small but very passionate group of customers out there who are searching for vehicles like the GR86.
“In the end, we decided it’s important to offer this vehicle, and then we will need to stop the vehicle, because it will not meet the new requirements in the future.
"But these two years will still provide an opportunity for passionate customers to get the vehicle.”
The news comes just two weeks after UK media drove the GT86 successor for the first time in Spain, and Harrison said that company president Akio Toyoda – a renowned sports car fan – would be "delighted" to see the widely positive feedback.
The suggestion that the GR86 will be the "last of its kind" hints that Toyota isn't planning to introduce another non-electrified, affordable sports car in this vein. Fux said this is meant in the sense that the GR86 is “a pure sports car which is really focused on performance and fun on the road".
I feel conflicted - one half of me says well done Toyota for making such a fun, non-SUV car for us to enjoy despite the challenges, but the other half is saying all this is just laying the foundations for a huge price leap over the GT86.
Oh really!!! am I the only one who smells a whiff of horse manure here? can Subaru/Toyota think so little of the European market that they've not factored upcoming EU safety regulations in to the design of the BRZ/GT86,not really likely is it? what about the rest of the Toyota range will have the new regulations in mind as well. Perhaps the truth is more likely that they are preparing the ground for either a price hike on the new model or a sales failiure like the recently discontinued Camry. Neither company really promoted the first generation car,I can't say that I ever saw an advert for the car in the press,TV or any other media despite that it was probably the most exciting car available in both companies ranges. What about the truly staggering announcement that the hypen in GT-86 is being removed for "marketing reasons" what's that about ? utter nonsense!!
Not sure really, there are new safety standards coming up in 2024 I think.