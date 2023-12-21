BACK TO ALL NEWS
Toyota GR Supra removed from sale in UK
Toyota GR Supra removed from sale in UK

Sports coupé comes off price list after four years as order allocation maxes out
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
21 December 2023

The Toyota GR Supra has been taken off sale in the UK, with no indication of when it will return. 

The sports car was recently removed from the Japanese brand's website, which now tells customers that the sports coupé is "currently unavailable". 

Toyota says it has reached the maximum allocation for orders this year. Autocar understands the Japanese firm has not yet decided when the Supra will return to market, but it declined to comment further.

Related articles

Before it went off sale, the Supra was available with a choice of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine or a 3.0-litre straight six, both sourced from BMW

Recently, a high-performance variant of the Supra, likely to be called the GRMN, was spotted testing on the Nürburgring. It will reportedly bring a significant increase in power from the same straight six as the BMW M2 and a tighter, more composed chassis.

Toyota has yet to give any official details of this new version, nor has it been confirmed for global sale. 

The Supra's removal now leaves the GR86 as the only Toyota sports car on sale in the UK, the order list for which was recently reopened because of high demand. The Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch is currently available from stock only. 

Toyota has said it has no immediate plans to permanently phase out its combustion sports cars.

Toyota GR manager Masahito Watanabe recently told Autocar that the firm doesn't want to "give up" on combustion, with the sub-brand planning to use hydrogen as a lifeline for piston engines once infrastructural improvements occur.

Toyota recently unveiled the FT-Se concept to preview GR's first electric car as part of its multifaceted approach to propulsion, which will involve hybrid, hydrogen and electric powertrains. 

Watanabe told Autocar: "As you see in the [FT-Se], we still see high possibility for battery EVs, but what we want to do is pursue the multi-pathway [approach] that we've been seeing in motorsports and sports cars in general."

Comments
3
Saucerer 21 December 2023
Doesn't surprise me really. Boxster and Cayman apart, interest in this class of sports car has dwindled massively. Mercedes didn't replace the SLK, Audi has dropped the TT, there's still no new RX7 and, in the UK, the latest Nissan Z isn't available. I doubt being simply a BMW Z4 with just a different coupe body helped the Supra's case either.
Peter Cavellini 21 December 2023

I think I've never actually seen one, maybe because new buyers order them in dull non metallic Color's?, nope, haven't noticed one at all, I do know there are some BMW info stickers in and around the car, and the BMW like interior would make me feel cheated of a Toyota sportcar interior.

xxxx 21 December 2023

To be honest I'm not even sure the GR86 is available as the website says it's limited and contact dealers. So is their most exciting car that is actually available a Corolla, you rock Toyota.

