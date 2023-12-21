Toyota GR Supra removed from sale in UK

The Toyota GR Supra has been taken off sale in the UK, with no indication of when it will return.

The sports car was recently removed from the Japanese brand's website, which now tells customers that the sports coupé is "currently unavailable".

Toyota says it has reached the maximum allocation for orders this year. Autocar understands the Japanese firm has not yet decided when the Supra will return to market, but it declined to comment further.

Before it went off sale, the Supra was available with a choice of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine or a 3.0-litre straight six, both sourced from BMW.

Recently, a high-performance variant of the Supra, likely to be called the GRMN, was spotted testing on the Nürburgring. It will reportedly bring a significant increase in power from the same straight six as the BMW M2 and a tighter, more composed chassis.

Toyota has yet to give any official details of this new version, nor has it been confirmed for global sale.

The Supra's removal now leaves the GR86 as the only Toyota sports car on sale in the UK, the order list for which was recently reopened because of high demand. The Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch is currently available from stock only.

Toyota has said it has no immediate plans to permanently phase out its combustion sports cars.

Toyota GR manager Masahito Watanabe recently told Autocar that the firm doesn't want to "give up" on combustion, with the sub-brand planning to use hydrogen as a lifeline for piston engines once infrastructural improvements occur.