£135k Toyota Century SUV makes public debut at Tokyo motor show

The Toyota Century SUV – Japan's answer to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Mercedes-Maybach GLS – has made its first public appearance at the Tokyo motor show.
It is a £135,000 4x4 developed for chauffeur driving, with a focus on rear-passenger comfort.
The Century sub-division, which has produced various iterations of its self-titled limousine for Japan's executive class since 1967, has given the SUV imposing, squared-off proportions. Smooth surfaces and chamfered corners signal that it is a Century, and split front and rear light signatures add to its on-road presence.
Inside, it gets luxury touches including a refreshment function, fully reclining rear seats, TV screens in the back, a fridge separating either passenger, and a stereo system developed with a manufacturer of musical instruments to make passengers feel as though they are at a live performance.
With a wheelbase of 2950mm, it is 140mm shorter than the saloon equivalent, and around 40mm shorter than the Range Rover.
The rear doors open to 75deg, it has a completely flat cabin floor, and there are retractable power steps.
For owners who prefer to be behind the wheel, the Century SUV has been fitted with a large centrally mounted infotainment display taken from Lexus, digital dials and ambient lighting in the door cards.
This I think the front just looks boring and cheap the rear and side views look like a Bentley Bantaga and the interior is not bad if you had the money and wanted to be chauffeured around.
The BMW I mentioned above looks Worse with a capital W and its interior is nothing special either. Hopefully it's a huge flop for BMW and hopefully this thing never comes anywhere near Europe too.
At least it's consistant as both the exterior and interior are hideous and tacky. Please keep it away from Europe.