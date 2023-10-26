£135k Toyota Century SUV makes public debut at Tokyo motor show

The Toyota Century SUV – Japan's answer to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Mercedes-Maybach GLS – has made its first public appearance at the Tokyo motor show.

It is a £135,000 4x4 developed for chauffeur driving, with a focus on rear-passenger comfort.

The Century sub-division, which has produced various iterations of its self-titled limousine for Japan's executive class since 1967, has given the SUV imposing, squared-off proportions. Smooth surfaces and chamfered corners signal that it is a Century, and split front and rear light signatures add to its on-road presence.

Inside, it gets luxury touches including a refreshment function, fully reclining rear seats, TV screens in the back, a fridge separating either passenger, and a stereo system developed with a manufacturer of musical instruments to make passengers feel as though they are at a live performance.

With a wheelbase of 2950mm, it is 140mm shorter than the saloon equivalent, and around 40mm shorter than the Range Rover.

The rear doors open to 75deg, it has a completely flat cabin floor, and there are retractable power steps.

For owners who prefer to be behind the wheel, the Century SUV has been fitted with a large centrally mounted infotainment display taken from Lexus, digital dials and ambient lighting in the door cards.