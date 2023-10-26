BACK TO ALL NEWS
£135k Toyota Century SUV makes public debut at Tokyo motor show
£135k Toyota Century SUV makes public debut at Tokyo motor show

Luxury 4x4 is the Century division's first SUV, developed specifically for chauffeurs
Jonathan Bryce
26 October 2023

The Toyota Century SUV – Japan's answer to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Mercedes-Maybach GLS – has made its first public appearance at the Tokyo motor show.

It is a £135,000 4x4 developed for chauffeur driving, with a focus on rear-passenger comfort.

The Century sub-division, which has produced various iterations of its self-titled limousine for Japan's executive class since 1967, has given the SUV imposing, squared-off proportions. Smooth surfaces and chamfered corners signal that it is a Century, and split front and rear light signatures add to its on-road presence.

Inside, it gets luxury touches including a refreshment function, fully reclining rear seats, TV screens in the back, a fridge separating either passenger, and a stereo system developed with a manufacturer of musical instruments to make passengers feel as though they are at a live performance.

With a wheelbase of 2950mm, it is 140mm shorter than the saloon equivalent, and around 40mm shorter than the Range Rover.

Toyota Century SUV interior rear – Tokyo motor show 2023

The rear doors open to 75deg, it has a completely flat cabin floor, and there are retractable power steps. 

For owners who prefer to be behind the wheel, the Century SUV has been fitted with a large centrally mounted infotainment display taken from Lexus, digital dials and ambient lighting in the door cards. 

Toyota Century SUV interior front – Tokyo motor show 2023

Power is sent through all four wheels via a 3.5-litre V6 plug-in hybrid set-up, shared with the Lexus TX. Rear-wheel steering provides better manoeuvrability around town, and there is also a 'Rear Comfort' mode that suppresses jolts and excessive braking to provide a more smoother ride for rear passengers.

Laminated glass separates the passenger seats from the boot to keep road and wind noise to a minimum.

Toyota Century SUV rear quarter – Tokyo motor show 2023

Customers will be able to configure their cars with a choice of three standard body colours and four optional colours as part of Century's exclusive Kiwami Line.

Prices start from 25,000,000 Japanese yen (the equivalent of £135,000). However, no plans have been announced to bring it to the UK.

Toyota also confirmed it intends to produce several variants of the Century SUV in the future, including a presidential-style cabriolet, as well as a high-performance GRMN – 'Gazoo Racing, tuned by the Meister of the Nürburgring' – model.

Additional reporting by Charlie Martin

Comments
28
Add a comment…
FastRenaultFan 27 October 2023
If you people think this is hideous check out the BMW XM . Not that truly is one hideous SUV and car and its huge too ways in at 2.7 tons.
This I think the front just looks boring and cheap the rear and side views look like a Bentley Bantaga and the interior is not bad if you had the money and wanted to be chauffeured around.
The BMW I mentioned above looks Worse with a capital W and its interior is nothing special either. Hopefully it's a huge flop for BMW and hopefully this thing never comes anywhere near Europe too.
xxxx 26 October 2023

At least it's consistant as both the exterior and interior are hideous and tacky. Please keep it away from Europe.

Andrew1 26 October 2023
True, we already have Rolls Royce, Bentley and Range Rover.
Anton motorhead 26 October 2023
It is apparently difficult to make these monsters look elegant and attractive, and SUVs are generally not for me, but if I could be chauffeured in one of these to the south of France I would absolutely love it. Bring it on.

