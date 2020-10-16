Tesla Model 3 gets design and cabin tweaks, range boost

Tesla has updated the Model 3 with a host of small revisions and upgrades – and added Long Range Plus versions of the Model S and Model X to the UK pricing list.

The Model 3 now benefits from some subtle exterior upgrades, including satin black trim for the door handles, side repeaters and window trim. An updated design of Sport wheels (available in 18in and 19in) plus a 20in ‘Uberturbine’ wheel option also feature and the tyres have been uprated to boost efficiency.

Inside, there are both trim and design upgrades. The gloss black on the dashboard and centre console has been replaced by a matt black finish, while satin black sill plates, graphite seat controls and metalised scroll wheels on the steering wheel now feature.

The centre console has been changed to allow wireless charging pads for two smartphones and the sunvisors have become magnetic so they snap black into place. There are also two additional USB-C ports and another USB-A port in the glovebox.

That’s not all, though. The Model 3 now receives the same HVAC heat pump as the recently launched Model Y, which, along with the tyre upgrade and powertrain tweaks, boosts the range further and allows Tesla to claim it as the “world’s most efficient mass-production car”.

The official range of the base Standard Range Plus model has now been boosted from 254 miles to 267 miles. The Long Range variant is up from 347 miles to 360 and the performance model goes from 329 miles to 360 miles.

The Model S and X also see the introduction of the Long Range Plus variant to the UK, with the model having been on sale in the US for some time. It means the Model S is capable of a maximum of 405 miles of range (WLTP) thanks to reduced weight, improved drive unit efficiency and tweaks to regenerative braking.

The Model S Long Range Plus is priced at £74,980, while the Model X Long Range Plus promises a range of 348 miles and costs from £82,980. The updated Model 3 range starts at £40,490.

