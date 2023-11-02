BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Tata to use JLR's EMA platform for premium electric cars
UP NEXT
2024 Aston Martin DBX to gain touchscreen in wide-reaching update

Tata to use JLR's EMA platform for premium electric cars

Electric SUV platform – to be used by next Discovery Sport and Evoque – will underpin new brand Avinya's EVs
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
2 November 2023

Indian giant Tata’s new luxury electric car brand will use the EMA SUV architecture of JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) to underpin a range of upcoming models.

Tata's Avinya brand was introduced with a self-titled concept in April 2022. It majors on interior space and flexibility, with a long wheelbase and swivelling front seats, and melds a coupé-SUV silhouette with MPV-typical features.

Tata pitched the concept as a preview of a new generation of electric models, promising the ability to gain around 310 miles of charge in just 30 minutes – although it added that this will depend on infrastructural developments.

Related articles

As previously reported by Autocar, the EMA platform will also underpin the next-generation Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar and Land Rover Discovery Sport.

It will offer 800V electricals, enabling rapid charging that is anticipated to peak at rates of around 350kW. The platform’s batteries, meanwhile, will be supplied by Tata’s new plant in Bridgwater, Somerset, which is scheduled to come online in 2026.

Range Rover Velar and Discovery Sport render – front quarter

JLR CEO Adrian Mardell today told Autocar that EMA will be used by Avinya under a licensing agreement with Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM).

Mardell said: “TPEM have decided to use the technology that we're developing both in terms of the EMA architecture, our electrical architecture and our battery packs to produce their own range of premium BEV vehicles at their plant in India. So it's them producing their vehicles [using] our intellectual property.”

Tata Avinya concept – side

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2021 road test review hero front

Range Rover Evoque review

Land Rover gives its big-selling Evoque the plug-in hybrid treatment. Does it stack up?

Read our review
Back to top

He added that the deal had “no relevance” to the Halewood plant, which will produce the new EMA-based Evoque, Velar and Discovery Sport. Nor will it affect any of the firm’s other UK or mainland European production plants. It is not expected that the Avinya cars will be sold in Europe.

Car Review
Range Rover Evoque review
1 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2021 road test review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

JLR’s third-quarter financial statement, published today, clarified that the deal struck between JLR and TMEP was a memorandum of understanding with an indeterminate royalty fee.

The deal will also include JLR offering engineering services to accelerate the pace of Avinya’s development. The new brand’s line-up – confirmed to comprise a “vehicle series” rather than a lone model – is targeted for a 2025 launch.

used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque cars for sale

Land Rover RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£17,490
39,032miles
Diesel
Automatic
3
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 SE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£16,498
51,673miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 ED4 SE Tech FWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£15,998
38,769miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 D180 R-Dynamic SE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£29,000
51,485miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 D200 MHEV R-Dynamic HSE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£40,980
22,486miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 D200 MHEV Autobiography Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£40,980
25,591miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 P300 R-Dynamic HSE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£39,980
9,358miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 D180 MHEV R-Dynamic HSE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£34,880
19,983miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 D240 MHEV R-Dynamic HSE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£36,980
26,244miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 4106 cars
Powered By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
marker 2 November 2023
This car is exactly what JLR should be launching as the next Discovery. It needs to be substantially re-invented given Defender has taken over its traditional market and a modern-day British interpretation of a mix between the original Discovery and the original Espace would hit at the heart of the new niche which seems to be opening up for stylish MPV

Then a smaller version of same as Discovery Sport. Job done. I still think they missed a trick with their new corproate identity and the four pillars of brands. JLR should stand for Jaguar, Land Rover, and Range Rover and under Land Rover you have Defender/Defender Sport and Discovery/Discovery Sport because both these brands are so intrinsically LAND ROVERS!

marker 2 November 2023

This car is exactly what JLR should be launching as the next Discovery. It needs to be substantially re-invented given Defender has taken over its traditional market and a modern-day British interpretation of a mix between the original Discovery and the original Espace would hit at the heart of the new niche which seems to be opening up for stylish MPV's

Then a smaller version of same as Discovery Sport. Job done.

I still think they missed a trick with their new corproate identity and the four 'pillars of brands'. JLR should stand for Jaguar, Land Rover, and Range Rover and under Land Rover you have Defender/Defender Sport and Discovery/Discovery Sport becasue both these brands are so intrinsically LAND ROVERS! 

marker 2 November 2023

This car is exactly what JLR should be launching as the next Discovery. It needs to be substantially re-invented given Defender has taken over its traditional market and a modern-day British interpretation of a mix between the original Discovery and the original Espace would hit at the heart of the new niche which seems to be opening up for stylish MPV's

Then a smaller version of same as Discovery Sport. Job done.

I still think they missed a trick with their new corproate identity and the four 'pillars of brands'. JLR should stand for Jaguar, Land Rover, and Range Rover and under Land Rover you have Defender/Defender Sport and Discovery/Discovery Sport becasue both these brands are so intrinsically LAND ROVERS! 

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives