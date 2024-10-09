Indian businessman Ratan Tata, former chairman of Jaguar Land Rover owner the Tata Group, has died at the age of 86.

The company confirmed his passing in an official statement this evening (9 October), which read: "It is with deep sadness and with a heavy heart that we inform you of the demise of our beloved chairman, Ratan N Tata, a legend of our times who passed away on 9 October 2024.

"While we will miss his physical presence, he will always live in our hearts and minds. We rededicate ourselves to carrying forward his legacy and that of the founders, which is rooted in India's civilisational values and strives for the welfare of all."

Described as a "titan" of industry and recognised by Tata as a "truly uncommon leader", Ratan Tata led the huge multinational company from 1990 to 2012, a transformative period of globalisation during which time it took ownership of Jaguar Land Rover for £1.15bn.

In a 2008 interview with Autocar, shortly before Tata's purchase of JLR was made official, Ratan Tata spoke of his passion for the brands, which are still owned today by his company.

"What attracted us was the fact that these are two iconic brands, global in nature and highly respected for their products.

"We believe it is the duty of whoever owns them to nurture the image, to retain their touch and feel, and not to tinker with them. They are British brands, and they should remain British. Who actually owns them should not be very important in the way they work."

Tata was vocally committed to keeping the Jaguar and Land Rover marques distinct, and to supporting their respective product strategies and expansion plans. JLR, still under Tata ownership 16 years later, has exited a sustained period of financial uncertainty to achieve its highest profit in years, and is about to embark on a radical overhaul of all its product lines and brand positioning.

The company's current CEO Adrian Mardell paid tribute to Ratan Tata in an official statement: "The entire JLR family is profoundly saddened by the death of Mr. Ratan Tata. His personal achievements and legacy are unequalled in society, and the mark he leaves on our business and brands is greater than that of any other individual.