BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Tata motors chairman Ratan Tata dies aged 86
UP NEXT
Mercedes to keep investing in separate ICE and EV platforms

Tata motors chairman Ratan Tata dies aged 86

Tata Nano mastermind and passionate car enthusiast is credited with mobilising India and saving JLR

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
9 October 2024

Indian businessman Ratan Tata, former chairman of Jaguar Land Rover owner the Tata Group, has died at the age of 86. 

The company confirmed his passing in an official statement this evening (9 October), which read: "It is with deep sadness and with a heavy heart that we inform you of the demise of our beloved chairman, Ratan N Tata, a legend of our times who passed away on 9 October 2024.

"While we will miss his physical presence, he will always live in our hearts and minds. We rededicate ourselves to carrying forward his legacy and that of the founders, which is rooted in India's civilisational values and strives for the welfare of all."

Related articles

Described as a "titan" of industry and recognised by Tata as a "truly uncommon leader", Ratan Tata led the huge multinational company from 1990 to 2012, a transformative period of globalisation during which time it took ownership of Jaguar Land Rover for £1.15bn. 

In a 2008 interview with Autocar, shortly before Tata's purchase of JLR was made official, Ratan Tata spoke of his passion for the brands, which are still owned today by his company. 

"What attracted us was the fact that these are two iconic brands, global in nature and highly respected for their products. 

"We believe it is the duty of whoever owns them to nurture the image, to retain their touch and feel, and not to tinker with them. They are British brands, and they should remain British. Who actually owns them should not be very important in the way they work."

Tata was vocally committed to keeping the Jaguar and Land Rover marques distinct, and to supporting their respective product strategies and expansion plans. JLR, still under Tata ownership 16 years later, has exited a sustained period of financial uncertainty to achieve its highest profit in years, and is about to embark on a radical overhaul of all its product lines and brand positioning.

The company's current CEO Adrian Mardell paid tribute to Ratan Tata in an official statement: "The entire JLR family is profoundly saddened by the death of Mr. Ratan Tata. His personal achievements and legacy are unequalled in society, and the mark he leaves on our business and brands is greater than that of any other individual.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Electric 2024 review lead driving
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Hybrid 2024 review lead front
Vauxhall Grandland
Vauxhall Grandland
01 Lamborghini Urus SE IV 2024 review lead driving
Lamborghini Urus SE
Lamborghini Urus SE
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
01 Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk85 2024 review lead front corner
Volkswagen Golf GTI
7
Volkswagen Golf GTI

View all car reviews

Back to top

"It was thanks to his singular vision that Tata acquired JLR in 2008, and we owe everything we have become since then to his unwavering support and dedication. Mr. Tata led us on an extraordinary journey. He inspired incredible new chapters in our history. Under his generous and trusting guidance, we have felt deeply proud to be part of the Tata story.

"On behalf of everyone at JLR, I would like to offer our sincerest thanks for his remarkable leadership."

Tata is also known as the mastermind behind the Tata Nano, an affordable microcar which is widely credited with popularising the private car in India at a launch price of less than £2000 in its home market in 2008. The larger Tata Indica, which launched in 1998, remained in production for two decades and became one of India's best-selling cars.

Outside of his business exploits, Ratan Tata was an avid car enthusiast, known for visiting JLR's UK headquarters every few weeks and spending a good portion of his visit on the firm's Gaydon test track with then chief tester Mike Cross.

"I try to spend a couple of hours on the track with Mike", Tata told Autocar in 2012, "but we often run out of time because we've started driving competitors' cars as well as our own."

He was also an advocate of freer and more flexible working practices at JLR, and hailed the efforts of designers Ian Callum and Gerry McGovern in particular as instrumental in driving that change - an ethos which continues to underpin the firm's dramatic transformation throughout this decade. 

"The younger generation in JLR is very supportive of change, and I believe overall the culture is changing. But I still wish it could be more open and flexible. Right now we want to get more products into the marketplace as fast as possible, so flexibility really matters."

Crucial models launched or developed by JLR during his tenure as Tata chairman include the Range Rover Evoque, Land Rover Discovery Sport and every Jaguar sold in the last decade, including the F-Type, F-Pace and I-Pace EV.

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used cars for sale

Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 T-GDi N Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£20,695
37,923miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.5 A180d Sport (Executive) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,966
58,893miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota RAV4 2.5 VVT-h Icon Tech CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£15,990
46,707miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Honda CR-V 1.6 I-DTEC SR Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£7,895
100,759miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Ford Fiesta 1.4 Zetec 5dr
2010
£3,800
61,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Jaguar XF 2.0d R-Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2015
£9,589
75,574miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Land Rover RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 Autobiography Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£16,995
49,509miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz A Class 2.1 A220d Motorsport Edition (Premium) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£14,995
57,568miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Ford Focus 1.6 Titanium Powershift Euro 5 5dr
2012
£5,950
63,749miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Electric 2024 review lead driving
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Hybrid 2024 review lead front
Vauxhall Grandland
Vauxhall Grandland
01 Lamborghini Urus SE IV 2024 review lead driving
Lamborghini Urus SE
Lamborghini Urus SE
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
01 Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk85 2024 review lead front corner
Volkswagen Golf GTI
7
Volkswagen Golf GTI

View all car reviews