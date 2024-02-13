SV Rover: road-legal 'hypertruck' has supercharged V8 or EV power

American motorsport outfit Scarbo Vintage has revealed the SV Rover - an outlandish off-road weapon that it claims to be "the world's first street-legal hypertruck".

Available with either a screaming supercharged V8 engine or a battery-electric powertrain, it's the third car from the California-based firm, following the SV F1, a tribute to the 1967 Ferrari 312 Formula 1 car, and the Porsche 911-derived SC RSR, which was the basis for Ken Block's 'Hoonipigasus' stunt car.

Said to be able to "comfortably tackle technical off-road trails and traverse desert terrain at extra-legal speeds", the SV Rover takes visual cues from the classic Land Rover Defender 90.

It has a body clad entirely in carbonfibre and aluminium, huge flared wheel arches, thick underbody protection, LED front and rear lights and a wheelbase significantly extended to accommodate a rear-mid-mounted engine.

Power comes from either a 1100bhp supercharged V8 with an eight-speed gearbox or a 1005bhp electric system – expected to comprise a motor on each axle – and a 75kWh battery.

Scarbo Performance CEO Joe Scarbo said: "The SV Rover represents a new extreme in terms of off-road power, manoeuverability and capability.

"We're thrilled to unveil this revolutionary vehicle, which combines the nostalgia of classic British design with modern American muscle and technology to deliver a driving experience beyond anything this side of a trophy truck."

The Rover is fitted with interchangeable two- and four-wheel drive, locking front and rear differentials and adjustable-height pushrod suspension that sits inboard and allows for a massive 30in of wheel travel.