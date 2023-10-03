BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: First look: new Suzuki Swift majors on efficiency and engagement
UP NEXT
Munro Series-M brings styling update and range boost

First look: new Suzuki Swift majors on efficiency and engagement

Next-generation supermini will appear in nearly-ready concept form at the Tokyo motor show this month
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
3 October 2023

The new Suzuki Swift supermini will go on show at the Tokyo motor show later this month, ahead of an expected global launch in 2024. 

Wearing concept badging but clearly all but ready to go on sale, the Swift "has been developed by always keeping the concept of 'drive and feel'", Suzuki said, hinting at a focus on providing engaging dynamics and charismatic performance.

The re-engineered hatchback is also said to have made the shift "from tangible consumption to experiential consumption", which suggests an enhanced emphasis on sustainability throughout its construction.

Related articles

Suzuki said it embodies the new value of having fun with your car in daily life. 

Only one picture has been officialled released so far, but spy shots from last year reveal the new Swift will feature styling that is subtly but noticeably evolved from the current car, with pumped-up wheel arches and a rounder front end featuring a curved bonnet shutline and a smaller front grille.

Other changes spotted include the rear door handles, which have moved from the C-pillar to a more traditional position below the window. 

5 Suzuki swift 2022 camo rear tracking

Given the budget-friendliness of the Swift, it’s unlikely that the new car will receive a significant technological overhaul. It has been confirmed to feature a "high-efficiency engine strikes a balance between driving performance and fuel efficiency".

The new motor is likely to be an upgraded version of the current car’s 82bhp 1.2-litre four-cylinder 12V mild-hybrid petrol engine, while the 127bhp, 48V 1.4-litre engine used by the hot Swift Sport could also be redeployed for another outing. 

Leaked images published in Japan give a first look at the new Swift's cabin, which appears to have a larger touchscreen with smartphone mirroring functionality mounted on top of the dashboard, along with cost-effective analogue instruments and a small digital screen in the driver display. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Suzuki Swift

Suzuki Swift

Suzuki’s best-selling supermini returns in a new guise and with mild hybrid tech

Read our review
Back to top

The climate control panel will no longer feature chunky rotary dials and there are markedly fewer physical controls, but clearly Suzuki has once again prioritised affordability for the new Swift.

Suzuki has confirmed that standard safety equipment will include dual sensor brake support, adaptive high beam headlights and a driver monitoring system.

Car Review
Suzuki Swift
Suzuki Swift
Read our full road test review
Read more

The car pictured features an automatic gearbox, but the current car's five-speed manual is likely to return in the name of affordability and engagement. 

Prices are tipped to start at north of £17,000, given the current car costs just shy of that amount (having launched in 2017 at £11,000), but official details will be given closer to launch - which is expected in early 2024.

used Suzuki Swift cars for sale

Suzuki Swift 1.2 Dualjet MHEV SZ-T Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£11,495
16,236miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Suzuki Swift 1.0 Boosterjet SHVS SZ5 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£9,170
43,900miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Suzuki Swift 1.2 Dualjet MHEV SZ-T Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£11,998
14,006miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Suzuki Swift 1.2 SZ2 Euro 6 5dr
2017
£7,498
40,402miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Suzuki Swift 1.6 Sport Euro 5 5dr
2014
£10,144
24,278miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Suzuki Swift 1.4 Boosterjet Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£12,749
31,509miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Suzuki SWIFT HATCHBACK 1.0 Boosterjet SHVS SZ5 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£9,750
48,744miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Suzuki Swift 1.2 Dualjet MHEV SZ3 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,500
11,069miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Suzuki Swift 1.0 Boosterjet SZ-T Euro 6 5dr
2018
£8,999
38,497miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 1227 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
used_car_meme 3 October 2023

This looks worse than the current one! And why do it's wheels look so teeny tiny?

xxxx 3 October 2023

Just gets worse with every upgrade.

catnip 3 October 2023

Another car that has lost those silly 'hidden' rear door handles with a new model. Go on, take the hint VW, its only car designers that think theyre a good idea, keep it simple and keep the costs down for your forthcoming ID2 All.

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives