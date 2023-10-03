First look: new Suzuki Swift majors on efficiency and engagement

The new Suzuki Swift supermini will go on show at the Tokyo motor show later this month, ahead of an expected global launch in 2024.

Wearing concept badging but clearly all but ready to go on sale, the Swift "has been developed by always keeping the concept of 'drive and feel'", Suzuki said, hinting at a focus on providing engaging dynamics and charismatic performance.

The re-engineered hatchback is also said to have made the shift "from tangible consumption to experiential consumption", which suggests an enhanced emphasis on sustainability throughout its construction.

Suzuki said it embodies the new value of having fun with your car in daily life.

Only one picture has been officialled released so far, but spy shots from last year reveal the new Swift will feature styling that is subtly but noticeably evolved from the current car, with pumped-up wheel arches and a rounder front end featuring a curved bonnet shutline and a smaller front grille.

Other changes spotted include the rear door handles, which have moved from the C-pillar to a more traditional position below the window.

Given the budget-friendliness of the Swift, it’s unlikely that the new car will receive a significant technological overhaul. It has been confirmed to feature a "high-efficiency engine strikes a balance between driving performance and fuel efficiency".

The new motor is likely to be an upgraded version of the current car’s 82bhp 1.2-litre four-cylinder 12V mild-hybrid petrol engine, while the 127bhp, 48V 1.4-litre engine used by the hot Swift Sport could also be redeployed for another outing.

Leaked images published in Japan give a first look at the new Swift's cabin, which appears to have a larger touchscreen with smartphone mirroring functionality mounted on top of the dashboard, along with cost-effective analogue instruments and a small digital screen in the driver display.