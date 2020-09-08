BACK TO ALL NEWS
Suzuki Jimny returns as two-seat commercial 4x4, from £16,796

Small 4x4 turned into light commercial vehicle after passenger version was axed due to emissions regulations
1 July 2021

The Suzuki Jimny has returned to dealerships following its emissions-related market withdrawal last year, but is now available exclusively as a two-seat commercial 4x4.

Priced from £16,796 before VAT, the new Jimny Light Commercial Vehicle will be sold in "very limited numbers" in the UK in 2021.

The Japanese maker confirmed its rugged small 4x4 would be removed from sale in passenger form a year ago due to the adverse effect it has on the brand’s fleet average CO2 emissions.

However, by homologating it as a commercial vehicle, it is subject to a less stringent European Union fleet average target figure (147g/km versus 95g/km for passenger cars), which will help Suzuki reduce potential EU fines. 

There are no real mechanical alterations to the Jimny. It’s still powered by the same 100bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, features three-link rigid axle suspension and gets a part-time all-wheel drive system with low-range transfer gear. 

Instead, changes are focused on the interior, with the rear two seats ditched for a flat load bay with an 863-litre capacity - 33 litres more than the passenger Jimny. There’s also a safety partition to prevent cargo moving into the front compartment. 

Suzuki has included the same safety features as the outgoing passenger version, including Dual Sensor Brake Support with automatic emergency braking, hill hold and descent control and the eCall emergency assist function. 

Although other powertrains, such as a three-cylinder turbo engine, are offered on the Jimny in other markets, a UK spokesperson told Autocar that professional customers and off-road enthusiasts are happy with the existing engine offering. 

superstevie 10 September 2020

So happy to hear this! I'm

So happy to hear this! I'm surprised that there wasn't a commercial version already, to be honest. I would love for the other engine options to be brought over as well. The 1.0 turbo could be fun!

xxxx 9 September 2020

Environment

and it's ok for jeep to sell 255g/kg jeeps. Dumb EU

typos1 9 September 2020

xxxx wrote:

xxxx wrote:

and it's ok for jeep to sell 255g/kg jeeps. Dumb EU

No dumb xxxx  Jeep is an FCA brand and its the corporation not the brand that the rule applies to.

Citytiger 9 September 2020

Most customers are happy

with the existing engine offering, here is a thought, if they offered more choice in engines, they might just attract more customers, who might be even happier. 

