Suzuki Jimny returns as two-seat commercial 4x4, from £16,796

The Suzuki Jimny has returned to dealerships following its emissions-related market withdrawal last year, but is now available exclusively as a two-seat commercial 4x4.

Priced from £16,796 before VAT, the new Jimny Light Commercial Vehicle will be sold in "very limited numbers" in the UK in 2021.

The Japanese maker confirmed its rugged small 4x4 would be removed from sale in passenger form a year ago due to the adverse effect it has on the brand’s fleet average CO2 emissions.

However, by homologating it as a commercial vehicle, it is subject to a less stringent European Union fleet average target figure (147g/km versus 95g/km for passenger cars), which will help Suzuki reduce potential EU fines.

There are no real mechanical alterations to the Jimny. It’s still powered by the same 100bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, features three-link rigid axle suspension and gets a part-time all-wheel drive system with low-range transfer gear.

Instead, changes are focused on the interior, with the rear two seats ditched for a flat load bay with an 863-litre capacity - 33 litres more than the passenger Jimny. There’s also a safety partition to prevent cargo moving into the front compartment.

Suzuki has included the same safety features as the outgoing passenger version, including Dual Sensor Brake Support with automatic emergency braking, hill hold and descent control and the eCall emergency assist function.

Although other powertrains, such as a three-cylinder turbo engine, are offered on the Jimny in other markets, a UK spokesperson told Autocar that professional customers and off-road enthusiasts are happy with the existing engine offering.

