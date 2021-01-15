BACK TO ALL NEWS
Striking BMW X2 M Mesh Edition goes on sale

X2 also gets an exclusive ‘Brooklyn Grey’ body colour, starts from £34,510
15 January 2021

BMW has launched a special ‘M Mesh’ Edition of its X2 crossover, bringing a reworked grille, new body colour and unique wheels.

The M Mesh Edition is available to order in the UK now. Prices start from £34,510, ahead of customer deliveries in March.

The most prominent feature of the M Mesh Edition is a reworked front end. The model, as its name suggests, adds mesh detailing to BMW’s famous kidney grille, building on the existing M Sport X model.

This is coloured gloss black and, like the grille on its X2 M35i sibling, has a pronounced three-dimensional mesh, which BMW says is inspired by racing cars.

Further additions to the X2 for the variant include bumper trim inserts, increased side skirt cladding and door and wheel arch trim in a new shade of dark brown, as well as an exclusive ‘Brooklyn Grey’ body colour.

The X2 M Mesh Edition rides on 19in alloy wheels with black accents as standard, and 20in wheels are optional.

The black details continue on the X2’s cabin, where a black gloss finish to the window and mirror surrounds, mirror base, and B-pillar and C-pillar trims as per BMW’s high-gloss Shadow Line comes as standard.

Under the bonnet, the X2 M Mesh Edition offers seven engine variants, including a plug-in hybrid. In this guise, the X2 weds a 94bhp electric motor to a 1.5-litre petrol engine generating 123bhp.

A combined output of 217bhp is delivered to the front wheels via a six-speed Steptronic transmission, allowing the M Mesh Edition to sprint from 0-62mph in 6.8sec and on to a top speed of 121mph.

In electric-only mode, this is reduced to 83mph. The X2’s 10kWh battery offers an all-electric range of up to 35 miles, according to BMW.

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
superstevie 15 January 2021
So bold that most photos are in the shadows
mullogutherum 15 January 2021

--The most prominent feature of the M Mesh Edition is a reworked front end. The model, as its name suggests, adds mesh detailing to BMW's famous kidney grille, building on the existing M Sport X model.--

Another confirmation of the death of "M" as designating anything remotely special, let alone enthusiast material, in the BMW line-up.

Retch...

Bob Cat Brian 15 January 2021
Is Will Trinkwon an actual real person or just a bot journalist that copies and pastes manufacturers press releases as articles?Still, I clicked and commented, so job done I guess. 21st century journalism.

