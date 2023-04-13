Special Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio for 100 years of Quadrifoglio

New variants of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio mark a century of the sporting badge, bringing a slight uplift in power and unique features.

Capped at 100 units worldwide per car, the limited editions, badged Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario, have their twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 engines uprated from 503bhp to 513bhp and gain a mechanical limited-slip differential.

The first ever LSD fitted to a QV model has been specifically tuned to somewhat mirror the driving behaviour of the also-limited-edition 533bhp Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA, as well as increase stability and agility and therefore offer better cornering speeds.

They “are the result of one-hundred years of research into technical excellence”, Alfa Romeo said.

Bar this, the cars mechanically remain the same as the standard QVs (which continue to be sold). Both send power through an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the Giulia to the rear wheels and Stelvio to all four. The use of aluminium in the engine and carbonfibre for the drive shaft, bonnet, spoiler and skirts keep the cars as light as they’re able: the Giulia at 1524kg and the Stelvio at 1830kg.

Cosmetically, the pair get a number of distinctive, bespoke features. These include commemorative QV badges with gold accents, designed by Centro Stile Alfa Romeo, and new gold brake callipers. The front grille and door-mirror caps are clad in carbonfiibre and the alloy wheels are unique (19in on the Giulia and 21in on the Stelvio).