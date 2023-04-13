BACK TO ALL NEWS
Special Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio for 100 years of Quadrifoglio
Special Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio for 100 years of Quadrifoglio

New limited-edition range-toppers get a power hike to 513bhp and a raft of bespoke design features
13 April 2023

New variants of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio mark a century of the sporting badge, bringing a slight uplift in power and unique features.

Capped at 100 units worldwide per car, the limited editions, badged Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario, have their twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 engines uprated from 503bhp to 513bhp and gain a mechanical limited-slip differential.

The first ever LSD fitted to a QV model has been specifically tuned to somewhat mirror the driving behaviour of the also-limited-edition 533bhp Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA, as well as increase stability and agility and therefore offer better cornering speeds.

They “are the result of one-hundred years of research into technical excellence”, Alfa Romeo said.

Bar this, the cars mechanically remain the same as the standard QVs (which continue to be sold). Both send power through an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the Giulia to the rear wheels and Stelvio to all four. The use of aluminium in the engine and carbonfibre for the drive shaft, bonnet, spoiler and skirts keep the cars as light as they’re able: the Giulia at 1524kg and the Stelvio at 1830kg.

Cosmetically, the pair get a number of distinctive, bespoke features. These include commemorative QV badges with gold accents, designed by Centro Stile Alfa Romeo, and new gold brake callipers. The front grille and door-mirror caps are clad in carbonfiibre and the alloy wheels are unique (19in on the Giulia and 21in on the Stelvio).

Inside, the celebratory theme continues, Alcantara being finished with gold stitching throughout and celebratory ‘100’ badges added to the dashboard. Carbonfibre can also be seen across the interior. Features such as the 12.3in infotainment screen and a digital instrument panel remain.

Neither an allocation nor a price for the UK has not yet been confirmed, Alfa Romeo told Autocar; but given the limited supply, only a handful are expected to land here, all priced north of the £75k and £80k for the standard QVs.

The cars will be some of the last ICE-powered QVs that Alfa Romeo releases, with an EV bound for the middle of the decade. the Italian brand will offer a solely electric range by 2027.

When the next-generation Giulia QV arrives, it will have 1000bhp and a range of 435 miles, Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has confirmed. It will also evolve from its conventional saloon shape to cover multiple segments.

Andrew1 13 April 2023
Giulia is still the best looking saloon by quite a margin.
405line 13 April 2023

Pretty good effort, the weight is also very good. A manufacturer that still seems to have some engineering principles.

xxxx 13 April 2023

There's now been so specials that if you want exclusivity go for the standard version.

