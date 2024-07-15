BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Smart #2 due as electric Fortwo replacement on shared platform
UP NEXT
Cropley meets Capri: First ride in Ford's new headline-busting EV

Smart #2 due as electric Fortwo replacement on shared platform

Smart boss says "we're working on" a tiny electric city car, but the firm needs a partner to make it profitable
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
15 July 2024

Smart could give the green light to an electric Fortwo successor in a matter of months, its European boss has revealed, but it must be proved profitable before getting approval.

The Fortwo – the firm's first model and one of the smallest cars sold in Europe – retired recently after 26 years of production, with no immediate successor lined-up, but Smart Europe CEO Dirk Adelmann has confirmed that plans are afoot for an electric replacement.

"We are working on that one," he told Autocar. "The run-out of the current Fortwo was two months ago, now. It would have been great to have a direct successor - we don't, but we're working on it."

Related articles

He acknowledged the strong business case for a new-era compact city car – "not only in Europe but particularly for Europe, so it would make sense to bring it to sale".

Proposals already exist for the city car, dubbed 'Project 2' internally and expected to take the #2 name into production. Addressing the potential confusion that could arise from it being much smaller than the #1 crossover, Adelmann explained that the number 2 has been reserved "on purpose" as it is an "iconic number" for the brand and should be used for a Fortwo successor.

As the Smart line-up expands, he said, a pattern will emerge whereby odd numbers are used for SUV and SUV-coupés and even numbers are for "other products".

But more important than defining the EV's shape and styling is ensuring that it can be sold profitably, and for that Smart is looking to identify a partner firm with whom it can share development and production costs.

"The [city car] segment is not huge in Europe; the best year for Fortwo was around 100,000 units, and that's not enough to justify a platform," Adelmann said.

"If you share this platform with partners – we're still in evaluation – then you can also share the investment costs and the production site etcetera, and it starts making sense.

"The last thing we want to do is produce a vehicle where nobody is earning money, because that vehicle will not last for long.

"We want to have a positive business case for us, for our retailers and in the end for our customers."

Smart is 50% owned by China's Geely, which owns a range of car brands spanning a huge variety of sizes and segments. It remains unclear whether one of these could partner with Smart for a city car, but the closest match for the original Fortwo in size terms from across the Geely portfolio would seem to be the Geometry Panda - a three-metre urban electric car with four seats and a range of 124 miles.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

1 Porsche 911 S:T 2024 tracking front
Porsche 911 S/T
10
Porsche 911 S/T
Audi A3 Sportback frontcorner1
Audi A3 Sportback
7
Audi A3 Sportback
01DACIA SPRING 2024
Dacia Spring
8
Dacia Spring
audi s3 saloon 2024 jh 40
Audi S3
8
Audi S3
01 Mercedes AMG C63 S E Performance 2024 review front driving lead
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
6
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance

View all car reviews

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used cars for sale

Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Elite Edition Euro 6 5dr
2021
£13,089
14,873miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5T Exceed Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,889
12,234miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Mokka 50kWh Ultimate Auto 5dr
2023
£17,589
11,117miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Combo Life 1.2 Turbo Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,898
11,736miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mini Hatch 1.5 Cooper Exclusive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,299
59,908miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4i EcoFLEX SRi Euro 6 3dr
2017
£7,389
32,319miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Nissan X-Trail 1.6 DCi N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£11,800
61,613miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI Sport Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£8,500
72,488miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI EVO Match DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£19,750
19,139miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

1 Porsche 911 S:T 2024 tracking front
Porsche 911 S/T
10
Porsche 911 S/T
Audi A3 Sportback frontcorner1
Audi A3 Sportback
7
Audi A3 Sportback
01DACIA SPRING 2024
Dacia Spring
8
Dacia Spring
audi s3 saloon 2024 jh 40
Audi S3
8
Audi S3
01 Mercedes AMG C63 S E Performance 2024 review front driving lead
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
6
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance

View all car reviews