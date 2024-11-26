The new Audi Q5 Sportback has been revealed with a new design, fresh interior and a starting price of £52,350.
Mirroring the line-up of the standard Q5, itself unveiled last month, the rakish Q5 Sportback is available with a mild-hybrid petrol, diesel and thumping petrol V6.
Priced from £52,350 – £2500 more than the SUV – the entry-level Q5 Sportback draws 201bhp and 251lb ft from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol four-pot with electric assistance. Power is sent to the front wheels through Audi’s S tronic seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
For £54,100, buyers can instead specify a diesel powertrain with matching power. Those after extra grunt can opt for the SQ5, which is equipped with a 362bhp petrol V6 and is priced from £76,900.
Like the Q5, two plug-in hybrid powertrains, with 295bhp and 362bhp, will follow next year. These will offer electric-only ranges of around 50 miles. Prototypes with plug-in hybrid powertrains have already been spotted testing in Germany.
The Q5 Sportback car is based on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture, which represents a significant technical step-change over its predecessor, thanks to a complete wiring overhaul and new tech. New steel springs and passive dampers are claimed to improve the car’s ride and air suspension is optional.
The Q5 Sportback also gets a more modern cabin. Three trim levels are offered – Sport, S Line and Quattro. Top-rung cars adopt Audi’s new ‘Digital Stage’ set-up, which features an 11.9in digital instrument display and a 14.5in infotainment touchscreen that combine in one huge OLED panel. As with the Q5, a 10.9in touchscreen for the front passenger is available as an option.
The Audi Q5 Sportback will go on sale in January 2025 and customer deliveries will begin in May.
