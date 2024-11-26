BACK TO ALL NEWS
Sleek new Audi Q5 Sportback revealed with £77k V6 range-topper

Rakish SUV goes on sale in January from £52,350 with petrol and diesel options; PHEV to come later

Will Rimell Autocar
26 November 2024

The new Audi Q5 Sportback has been revealed with a new design, fresh interior and a starting price of £52,350. 

Mirroring the line-up of the standard Q5, itself unveiled last month, the rakish Q5 Sportback is available with a mild-hybrid petrol, diesel and thumping petrol V6. 

Priced from £52,350 – £2500 more than the SUV – the entry-level Q5 Sportback draws 201bhp and 251lb ft from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol four-pot with electric assistance. Power is sent to the front wheels through Audi’s S tronic seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. 

For £54,100, buyers can instead specify a diesel powertrain with matching power. Those after extra grunt can opt for the SQ5, which is equipped with a 362bhp petrol V6 and is priced from £76,900.

Like the Q5, two plug-in hybrid powertrains, with 295bhp and 362bhp, will follow next year. These will offer electric-only ranges of around 50 miles. Prototypes with plug-in hybrid powertrains have already been spotted testing in Germany.

The Q5 Sportback car is based on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture, which represents a significant technical step-change over its predecessor, thanks to a complete wiring overhaul and new tech.  New steel springs and passive dampers are claimed to improve the car’s ride and air suspension is optional.

The Q5 Sportback also gets a more modern cabin. Three trim levels are offered – Sport, S Line and Quattro. Top-rung cars adopt Audi’s new ‘Digital Stage’ set-up, which features an 11.9in digital instrument display and a 14.5in infotainment touchscreen that combine in one huge OLED panel. As with the Q5, a 10.9in touchscreen for the front passenger is available as an option.

The Audi Q5 Sportback will go on sale in January 2025 and customer deliveries will begin in May.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

