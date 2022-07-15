Skoda to unveil Vision 7S electric seven-seater concept on 30 August

Skoda will unveil its new electric concept car, the Vision 7S, on 30 August, which will preview the automaker's upcoming Modern Solid design language.

Sketches released by the marque show a spacious interior with a wraparound design and room for up to six adults. An integrated child seat has also uniquely been positioned on the centre console, which Skoda says is the safest place in a vehicle.

For the driver, a thin and wide steering wheel design has been previewed, along with a tall, floating infotainment screen. It has also been positioned vertically – the first time ever in a Skoda car.

The Czech manufacturer said it has placed an emphasis on haptic controls, which appear on the steering wheel, door panels, and below the verticle screen.

Ambient lighting also features, activating when people are getting in and out of the car. It’s also used to indicate the EV's charging status.

Meanwhile, the backrests of the seats in the second and third rows feature mounts for multimedia devices and benefit from integrated backpacks.