Skoda to unveil Vision 7S electric seven-seater concept on 30 August
Toyota GR Yaris H2 to make WRC Belgium debut

Skoda to unveil Vision 7S electric seven-seater concept on 30 August

Official sketches show a spacious interior with a wrap-around design, with floating infotainment screen
16 August 2022

Skoda will unveil its new electric concept car, the Vision 7S, on 30 August, which will preview the automaker's upcoming Modern Solid design language.

Sketches released by the marque show a spacious interior with a wraparound design and room for up to six adults. An integrated child seat has also uniquely been positioned on the centre console, which Skoda says is the safest place in a vehicle. 

For the driver, a thin and wide steering wheel design has been previewed, along with a tall, floating infotainment screen. It has also been positioned vertically – the first time ever in a Skoda car.

The Czech manufacturer said it has placed an emphasis on haptic controls, which appear on the steering wheel, door panels, and below the verticle screen.

Ambient lighting also features, activating when people are getting in and out of the car. It’s also used to indicate the EV's charging status. 

Meanwhile, the backrests of the seats in the second and third rows feature mounts for multimedia devices and benefit from integrated backpacks. 

The concept’s interior offers two different configurations.

The driving configuration is said to emphasise the most ideal driving position available with detailed information displayed on the central infotainment system, which rotates vertically. 

Relax mode is available when charging or stopping for a rest. It moves the steering wheel and instrument cluster towards the driver and puts the first and second-row seats back for a slacked driving position. 

“The new design language is minimalist, functional and authentic. In the future, we will continue to focus on Skoda's traditional strengths, such as generous space, easy usability and a high degree of functionality,” said Skoda design chief Oliver Stefani.

“With our new design language, we're taking the next step and placing even greater emphasis on the customer experience.

"The great creativity of our designers and engineers is demonstrated through movable interior elements and newly developed Simply Clever features, such as an integrated child seat.

"The deliberately minimalist lines also extend the clear exterior design into the interior.”

Skoda first revealed plans to revamp itself in March, helping to “prepare the firm for the digital and electric mobility era”.

Skoda described the change as “the most dramatic change for Skoda since joining the Volkswagen Group”, as it will introduce a new brand image, a new vehicle design language and a new product-positioning strategy. 

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
scrap 16 July 2022

That baby is haunting.

Obvs some people do need more than 5 seats, having the option is quite useful. I don't think there is data to suggest a third row is unsafe.

Peter Cavellini 15 July 2022

Always think the kids sitting in the rear seats are a sacrifice, what's the chances they get out safely in the event of an accident?, can never see the point of building vast numbers of cars like this when you'd probably only use them every once and a while.

giulivo 15 July 2022
Peter Cavellini wrote:

Always think the kids sitting in the rear seats are a sacrifice, what's the chances they get out safely in the event of an accident?, can never see the point of building vast numbers of cars like this when you'd probably only use them every once and a while.

