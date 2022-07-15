Skoda previews Vision 7S electric seven-seater concept

Skoda has previewed its upcoming Modern Solid design language with a sketch showing the interior of a new electric concept car, the Vision 7S.

The image shows a spacious interior with a wraparound design and room for up to six adults. An integrated child seat has also uniquely been positioned on the centre console, which Skoda says is the safest place in a vehicle.

The Czech manufacturer has placed an emphasis on haptic controls, which appear on the steering wheel and the door panels.

Ambient lighting also features, activating when people are getting in and out of the car. It’s also used to indicate the EV's charging status.

Meanwhile, the backrests of the seats in the second and third rows feature mounts for multimedia devices and benefit from integrated backpacks.

The concept’s interior offers two different configurations.

The driving configuration is said to emphasise the most ideal driving position available with detailed information displayed on the central infotainment system, which rotates vertically.

Relax mode is available when charging or stopping for a rest. It moves the steering wheel and instrument cluster towards the driver and puts the first and second-row seats back for a slacked driving position.

“The new design language is minimalist, functional and authentic. In the future, we will continue to focus on Skoda's traditional strengths, such as generous space, easy usability and a high degree of functionality,” said Skoda design chief Oliver Stefani.