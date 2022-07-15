BACK TO ALL NEWS
Skoda previews Vision 7S electric seven-seater concept
Skoda previews Vision 7S electric seven-seater concept

Official sketch shows a spacious interior with a wrap-around design, space for six and an integrated child seat
15 July 2022

Skoda has previewed its upcoming Modern Solid design language with a sketch showing the interior of a new electric concept car, the Vision 7S. 

The image shows a spacious interior with a wraparound design and room for up to six adults. An integrated child seat has also uniquely been positioned on the centre console, which Skoda says is the safest place in a vehicle. 

The Czech manufacturer has placed an emphasis on haptic controls, which appear on the steering wheel and the door panels.

Ambient lighting also features, activating when people are getting in and out of the car. It’s also used to indicate the EV's charging status. 

Meanwhile, the backrests of the seats in the second and third rows feature mounts for multimedia devices and benefit from integrated backpacks. 

The concept’s interior offers two different configurations.

The driving configuration is said to emphasise the most ideal driving position available with detailed information displayed on the central infotainment system, which rotates vertically. 

Relax mode is available when charging or stopping for a rest. It moves the steering wheel and instrument cluster towards the driver and puts the first and second-row seats back for a slacked driving position. 

“The new design language is minimalist, functional and authentic. In the future, we will continue to focus on Skoda's traditional strengths, such as generous space, easy usability and a high degree of functionality,” said Skoda design chief Oliver Stefani.

“With our new design language, we're taking the next step and placing even greater emphasis on the customer experience.

"The great creativity of our designers and engineers is demonstrated through movable interior elements and newly developed Simply Clever features, such as an integrated child seat.

"The deliberately minimalist lines also extend the clear exterior design into the interior.”

Skoda first revealed plans to revamp itself in March. It's expected to do so in September, helping to “prepare the firm for the digital and electric mobility era”.

Skoda described the change as “the most dramatic change for Skoda since joining the Volkswagen Group”, as it will introduce a new brand image, a new vehicle design language and a new product-positioning strategy. 

