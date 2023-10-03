BACK TO ALL NEWS
2024 Skoda Enyaq vRS brings 335bhp and 175kW charging
Reborn electric Mini Cooper priced from £31,945 in the UK

2024 Skoda Enyaq vRS brings 335bhp and 175kW charging

Upgraded electric SUV is fastest and most powerful road-going Skoda yet; range boosted to 340 miles
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
3 October 2023

The Skoda Enyaq iV vRS has received a technical overhaul for 2024, bringing marked increases to the electric SUV's power output, range and maximum charging rate.

Its dual-motor powertrain has been uprated to a combined output of 335bhp, 40bhp more than before. This cuts the Enyaq’s 0-62mph sprint time by a full second, to 5.5sec – making it the fastest-accelerating Skoda to date.

New power management software means that the vRS Coupé can now drive up to 340 miles between charges, 16 miles more than previously. The conventional SUV model, meanwhile, manages 336 miles per charge, an increase of 15 miles.

Moreover, the Enyaq vRS’s maximum charging rate has risen by 40kW, to 175kW. This cuts the time needed for a 10-80% charge (on a 175kW connection) by eight minutes compared with the previous 135kW limit.

The Enyaq vRS’s infotainment software has received a similarly subtle rework, intended to make the system more informative and simpler to operate.

The standard equipment level has also been bolstered, adding rear side airbags, rear window blinds, rear USB-C ports and tow-bar pre-preparation.

Prices for the two optional-extra packages – Advanced and Maxx – have been cut by £300 each, meaning they now cost £2035 and £3980 respectively.

Advanced adds a head-up display – which has been reworked to improve the clarity of the on-screen information – in addition to heated rear seats, a heated windscreen and a Canton sound system.

Maxx also includes the Dynamic Chassis Control suspension, a sports steering wheel, a 360deg parking camera and parking assistance.

Order books for the updated Enyaq vRS are set to open by the end of this month, said Skoda. 

It has yet to confirm if prices will increase, however. The SUV currently starts at £52,670 and the Coupé at £54,370.

