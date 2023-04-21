BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Second-gen Nio ES6 due in UK with new platform and 482bhp
Akio Toyoda confirms electric Toyota GR sports car is testing

Second-gen Nio ES6 due in UK with new platform and 482bhp

Chinese premium EV brand unveils major overhaul for its best-selling model, set to arrive here next year
James Attwood, digital editor
News
3 mins read
15 June 2023

Nio has launched the EL6 as a successor to the ES6, which is tipped to form part of the Chinese premium EV brand's line-up when it comes to the UK next year.

The rival to the Audi Q8 E-tron and Mercedes-Benz EQC was launched in 2019 and is the firm’s best-seller in China. The second-generation model is a comprehensive reworking, including a switch to a new platform. 

While the ES6 shared its core architecture with the larger ES8, the EL6 uses the same steel platform as the ET5 saloon and today-launched ET5 Touring estate. As a result, it has a slightly stretched wheelbase and sits around 50mm lower. Overall, it measures 4854mm long (with a wheelbase of 2915mm), 1995mm wide and 1703mm tall.

It's not officially confirmed whether the EL6 will launch in the UK, however Autocar expects it to go on sale in this country next year.

Much of the focus for the EL6 was on revising Nio’s design language and upgrading the interior quality and feel of the car.

Kris Tomasson, Nio’s vice-president of design, described it as a “more evolved product” that featured styling that was “a hybrid of SUV and saloon language”.

Styling changes include a new version of Nio’s split headlight design and a more rakish, coupé-esque rear roofline.

There has also been a major focus on improving the equipment levels inside the car, and a fresh design is intended to offer greater interior space.

As standard, the 20-way adjustable seats have nine layers of supporting materials while the optional 22-way adjustment includes a "zero-gravity" position which reclines the ventilated, massaging seats by 160deg.

Nio also said the EL6's openable sunroof is the largest in its class, at around one square metre.

The new car also offers 668 litres of boot space, making it more spacious than both the Audi Q4 E-tron and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. After the 40/20/40-split folding rear seats are lowered, storage space is increased to 1430 litres.

As standard, the EL6 features a four-wheel drive system with a 201bhp front motor and 282bhp rear-mounted motor, as on the ET5 Touring. Total power output is 482bhp (47bhp more than on the ES6) and torque stands at 516lb ft, allowing a 0-62mph time of 4.5sec.

The EL6 features continuous damping control to ensure a stable ride and, like the ET5, will be offered in China with a high level of autonomous driving hardware.

Drivers will be offered a choice between nine driving modes, and Nio's automatically adjusting braking system, Intelligent Smooth Stop (ISS), makes its debut on this model.

The EL6 will be sold in 10 body colours and with four interior themes, including two model-bespoke shades, Galaxy Shadow for the exterior and Warm Gravel for the interior.

The EL6 continues to use Nio’s 70kWh battery, giving it an official range of just over 300 miles. It's compatible with Nio’s battery-swap stations, which can take out an empty battery and fit a fully charged new one in less than five minutes.

Nio has now expanded into Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden, offering the ET5 and ET7 saloons and the EL7, a larger SUV. 

It's currently putting the finishing touches to its UK expansion plans, with a new country manager in place. It will come here next year with right-hand-drive cars and is planning to build battery-swap facilities.

ianp55 22 April 2023

Might be premium in China unlikely to be that in Europe

michael knight 22 April 2023
Sick of 400+hp new EVs. We need affordable EVs with a realistic range, decent power but not this constant premium-chasing stuff. Where's the choice at the affordable end of the market?

