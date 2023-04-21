Second-gen Nio ES6 due in UK with new platform and 482bhp

Nio has launched the EL6 as a successor to the ES6, which is tipped to form part of the Chinese premium EV brand's line-up when it comes to the UK next year.

The rival to the Audi Q8 E-tron and Mercedes-Benz EQC was launched in 2019 and is the firm’s best-seller in China. The second-generation model is a comprehensive reworking, including a switch to a new platform.

While the ES6 shared its core architecture with the larger ES8, the EL6 uses the same steel platform as the ET5 saloon and today-launched ET5 Touring estate. As a result, it has a slightly stretched wheelbase and sits around 50mm lower. Overall, it measures 4854mm long (with a wheelbase of 2915mm), 1995mm wide and 1703mm tall.

It's not officially confirmed whether the EL6 will launch in the UK, however Autocar expects it to go on sale in this country next year.

Much of the focus for the EL6 was on revising Nio’s design language and upgrading the interior quality and feel of the car.

Kris Tomasson, Nio’s vice-president of design, described it as a “more evolved product” that featured styling that was “a hybrid of SUV and saloon language”.

Styling changes include a new version of Nio’s split headlight design and a more rakish, coupé-esque rear roofline.

There has also been a major focus on improving the equipment levels inside the car, and a fresh design is intended to offer greater interior space.

As standard, the 20-way adjustable seats have nine layers of supporting materials while the optional 22-way adjustment includes a "zero-gravity" position which reclines the ventilated, massaging seats by 160deg.

Nio also said the EL6's openable sunroof is the largest in its class, at around one square metre.