Seat set to ditch cars by 2030 as part of radical reposition

Seat could ditch cars entirely by the end of the decade, bosses have told Autocar, and rebrand itself as an urban mobility brand targeting young people.
The Spanish manufacturer, whose only EV is the £5800 Mó scooter (pictured below), would also look at other aspects of “mobility solutions”, such as microcars and bikes, ahead of the European Union’s ban on new ICE car sales in 2035.
However, it told Autocar that any decision would likely be made by 2030, saying: “We're keeping Seat fresh and will continue with hybrid and high-efficiency combustion until the end of the decade.
“We're now analysing which role Seat will play in the future, when combustion [car sales] will finish.
“Seat could transform itself into a mobility solutions provider/an urban mobility brand for young people, like with the Seat Mó.”
Seat is also looking to grow this side of the business with a four-wheeled variant, as first previewed by the Renault Twizy-esque Minimó at the end of the last decade before the model was shelved due to the pandemic.
No plans are afoot to launch an electric car adorning a Seat badge before 2026, if at all, boss Wayne Griffiths said at the brand’s annual conference in March.
This is down to the pull of the young now-five-car brand, which in 2022 doubled its lifetime sales, and also as Cupra will release two new EVs over the next two years – the recently unveiled Tavascan in 2024 and the Urban Rebel in 2025.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Young People.. what age is that, where does it become old people?
Seat- How about- Seat will endeavour to produce a decent form of transport, instead of trying to identify as some sort of cool?
This solves SEAT's long-running identity crisis.
As a factory in Martorell, churning out cars for several VAG brands, they are highly successful.
As a brand, they were always torn between sporty ambitions (Auto Emoción, Pasión Latina) and a product range based on cars that were mainly MPVs (Altea, Toledo 3), rebadged (Toledo 4, Mii, Exeo) or both (Alhambra), and not really differentiated from Skoda.
Now Cupra will prosper as a sporty, youthful brand, and it will be good if Seat will exit the space occupied by Skoda and refocus as an urban mobility brand.
Well done to VAG for gradually managing the transition. It shows how good they are at managing such an extensive brand portfolio.
Once the life cycle of the Leon is done, so is SEAT as a car brand.