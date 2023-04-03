Rugged electric pick up leads three radical Ssangyong EV concepts

KG Mobility – previously known as Ssangyong – has revealed three new electric concept vehicles at the Seoul motor show, showcasing its mid-to-long-term development plan.

These are the O100 pick-up truck; the F100 SUV, which is considered to be the successor to the Ssangyong Korando; and the KR10 compact crossover.

The most eye-catching of the trio was the O100 which would succeed the Musso if put into production.

KG hasn’t revealed many details about the pick-up, save for the fact that it's based on the new Torres EVX electric crossover. It's therefore likely to feature the same 73.4kWh battery pack, which gives the Torres around 310 miles of WTLP range.

The F100 bears resemblance to the Toyota FJ Cruiser, while the smaller KR10 “inherits the heritage of the Korando”, with design cues taken from its previous generations.

These are believed to be based on a new EV platform that was also revealed by KG at the show. This is compatible with both front- and four-wheel drive and can switch between the two layouts by disconnecting motors.

KG added that the platform would also increase practicality at the rear, owing to a flat battery system, and that it allowed for up to 400bhp.

The company has suggested the three new EVs will go on sale in its native South Korea by the end of 2025, with production of the O100 set to commence in the first half of that year.