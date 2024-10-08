BACK TO ALL NEWS
Rolls-Royce Ghost refresh brings new materials, connectivity boost
Rolls-Royce Ghost refresh brings new materials, connectivity boost

Update comes as the average Ghost buyer spends 10% of the car’s price on customisation

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
8 October 2024

Rolls-Royce has updated its Ghost limousine, introducing new materials and technologies in response to increasing demand for personalisation.

The average Ghost buyer spends an additional 10% of the car’s retail price – roughly £30,000 – on customisation, Rolls-Royce said. To that end, it has introduced several new material options, including Grey Stained Ash and Duality Twill. Grey Stained Ash is a hand-stained ash wood that's finished with microscopic metallic particles, which are said to create a shimmering effect. Duality Twill, meanwhile, is a textile woven from bamboo into a graphic inspired by the ropes on sailing yachts. Rolls-Royce said a full Duality Twill interior comprises 2.2 million stitches and 11 miles of thread and takes 20 hours to complete.

Inside, a revised glass panel spans the width of the dashboard, and the software for the digital instrument panel can now be colour-matched to the car.

In-car connectivity is said to have been drastically improved, with rear passengers now able to connect up to two streaming devices to their corresponding screens. The rear infotainment system can also be paired with wireless headphones and there are USB-C ports hidden in the centre console. The amplifier for the Ghost’s sound system has been upgraded from 1300W to 1400W too. 

The new car also gains blockier styling, in line with the new Series II Cullinan. The lower grille area of the front bumper is smaller, for instance, and the daytime-running lights now wrap around the outer corners of the main projector lenses. Meanwhile, the rear lights receive a new banded design said to be inspired by the Spectre.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II rear

Under the skin, the latest Ghost uses the same planar suspension system and twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V12 as the outgoing version. The engine is available with two power outputs, 563bhp and 592bhp, with the latter reserved for the more driver-focused Black Badge car. That model also gets a raised brake bite point, decreased pedal travel and a ‘Low’ drive mode with 50%-quicker gearchanges when the throttle is 90% open.

Prices are expected to fall broadly into line with the existing outgoing Ghost, which is priced from £278,000. However, the transaction price of most cars will be significantly higher. Former Rolls-Royce chief Torsten Müller-Ötvös noted in the company’s 2022 results that the average commission for its Bespoke division took a car's cost €500,000 (then £430,000) and that some examples of the more opulent Phantom limousine cost more than €2 million (£1.8m).

Peter Cavellini 8 October 2024

Looks nice, it's not over chromed and should be viewed as some of our car industries finest work,ok, most of us won't like it,have a go at it's for the well heeled,and I guess the old mantra comes out..if I had the disposable I would spend it on?

