Rolls-Royce sets new sales record as Bespoke programme shines

Rolls-Royce enjoyed yet another year of record success in 2023, allowing long-term CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös to bow out on a high note.

The British company delivered 6032 cars, surpassing 2022’s record of 6021. That was the first time it exceeded an annual volume of 6000.

Every car was customised – albeit to varying extents – through Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke programme, and the Cullinan SUV remained the most popular model.

The brand's first electric car, the Rolls-Royce Spectre coupé, was also a success, attracting a full year of orders and interest from younger buyers.