BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Rolls-Royce sets new sales record as Bespoke programme shines
UP NEXT
Vietnam's Vinfast to start UK sales later this year

Rolls-Royce sets new sales record as Bespoke programme shines

Every car sold by Rolls-Royce in 2023 had some element of customisation, reaching record values
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
8 January 2024

Rolls-Royce enjoyed yet another year of record success in 2023, allowing long-term CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös to bow out on a high note.

The British company delivered 6032 cars, surpassing 2022’s record of 6021. That was the first time it exceeded an annual volume of 6000.

Every car was customised – albeit to varying extents – through Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke programme, and the Cullinan SUV remained the most popular model.

Related articles

The brand's first electric car, the Rolls-Royce Spectre coupé, was also a success, attracting a full year of orders and interest from younger buyers.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Volvo V40
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
7
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
audi q8 dakar review 2023 01 tracking front
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Toyota Auris
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review
6
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review
maserqati levante v8 ultima review 01 tracking front
Maserati Levante
6
Maserati Levante
rolls royce sprectre review 2023 01 tracking front
Rolls-Royce Spectre
9
Rolls-Royce Spectre

View all car reviews