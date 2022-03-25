BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Rolls-Royce Dawn production ends ahead of Spectre EV launch
UP NEXT
Toyota GR86 set to go back on sale in UK

Rolls-Royce Dawn production ends ahead of Spectre EV launch

Final example of two-door convertible leaves Goodwood factory; Spectre set to arrive late 2023
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
2 May 2023

The final Rolls-Royce Dawn has left the marque’s Goodwood factory, ending the convertible’s seven-year production run.

As previously reported by Autocar, order books for the 563bhp V12-powered drop-top and its coupé sibling, the Wraith, closed in March 2022.

The two models will be indirectly replaced by the new Rolls-Royce Spectre, leaving the Ghost, Phantom and Cullinan as Rolls-Royce’s three remaining models to be powered by a combustion engine.

Related articles

Spectre deliveries are set to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, with the EV currently entering the final stages of development and testing.

Although it isn't a direct replacement for the Dawn and Wraith, being larger than both, the EV will play the role of a coupé in Rolls-Royce’s line-up from now on, CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös told Autocar in 2022. 

Ceasing Dawn production marks “the end of a glorious, glamorous era”, according to an official statement. There's no convertible alternative to the Dawn in Rolls-Royce’s current line-up.

Müller-Ötvös added: “In reviving the Dawn nameplate, Rolls-Royce reinvigorated something much more than a motor car. Like the glamourous [Silver Dawn Drophead] it drew inspiration from, the contemporary Dawn has come to characterise a modern expression of la dolce vita – a way of living that embraces the beauty and richness of life.

“Dawn truly reflects the joy of good company, the thrill of adventure and the peace of quiet reflection. Indeed, this motor car is a testament to the modern art of living, recalling la dolce vita spirit in every detail.

“As production of Dawn draws to a close, we can reflect on an extraordinary chapter in the marque’s history. This beautiful motor car perfectly embodies contemporary luxury while celebrating the marque’s founding principles and heritage.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

tesla model y rwd 2023 01 cornering frton
Tesla Model Y RWD 2023 first drive
Tesla Model Y RWD 2023 first drive
01 Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV FD 2023 Lead driving front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid UK first drive
kia soul ev review 2023 01 tracking front
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
mercedes benz gle review 2023 001 tracking front
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes AMG GT63 S E Performance 001 cornering front
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Rolls-Royce Dawn

Rolls-Royce Dawn

Rolls makes grand claims for its new four-seat soft-top - does it deliver the refinement and luxury expected of the brand once exposed to the elements?

Read our review
Back to top
Car Review
Rolls-Royce Dawn
Rolls-Royce Dawn
Read our full road test review
Read more

Combined, the Dawn and Wraith accounted for 10% of Rolls-Royce’s record 6021 sales in 2022. The Cullinan accounted for the majority of deliveries last year, followed by the Ghost (30%) and the Phantom (10%).

Every car that left the Goodwood factory in 2022 was customised through the marque’s Bespoke programme. As a result, the average value of each reached a high of more than €500,000 (£430,000). Some examples of the Phantom went beyond €2 million (£1.8m), according to Müller-Ötvös.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
whalley 27 March 2022

I think RR are to be commended for trying so hard to be green. Almost every aspect of their car is high on the unsustainability lists, and their client list surely don't qualify among the planets most carbon neutral tribes. Yet they do what we all are aiming to do, be less CO2 creating tomorrow than we are today.

All movement on earth requires energy, both to initiate it and then to sustain it. Even walking requires extra calories in the form of extra food. Something high on the carbon usage scale to get into our homes. Getting all on the planet to take the actions needed to sustain the planet is going to take a huge complex effort by us all. Let's not throw rocks at any who are making efforts in their own area.

Bob Cholmondeley 25 March 2022

"Perfectly noiseless clean" they say on the side of the Spectre. I don't think so, those big tyres will kick up plenty of noise, as big tyres always do and, it will only be as clean as the source of the electricty powering it.

Terry Tibbs 25 March 2022

Bore off Bob...

Latest Drives

tesla model y rwd 2023 01 cornering frton
Tesla Model Y RWD 2023 first drive
Tesla Model Y RWD 2023 first drive
01 Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV FD 2023 Lead driving front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid UK first drive
kia soul ev review 2023 01 tracking front
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
mercedes benz gle review 2023 001 tracking front
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes AMG GT63 S E Performance 001 cornering front
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives