Rolls-Royce Dawn production ends ahead of Spectre EV launch

The final Rolls-Royce Dawn has left the marque’s Goodwood factory, ending the convertible’s seven-year production run.

As previously reported by Autocar, order books for the 563bhp V12-powered drop-top and its coupé sibling, the Wraith, closed in March 2022.

The two models will be indirectly replaced by the new Rolls-Royce Spectre, leaving the Ghost, Phantom and Cullinan as Rolls-Royce’s three remaining models to be powered by a combustion engine.

Spectre deliveries are set to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, with the EV currently entering the final stages of development and testing.

Although it isn't a direct replacement for the Dawn and Wraith, being larger than both, the EV will play the role of a coupé in Rolls-Royce’s line-up from now on, CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös told Autocar in 2022.

Ceasing Dawn production marks “the end of a glorious, glamorous era”, according to an official statement. There's no convertible alternative to the Dawn in Rolls-Royce’s current line-up.

Müller-Ötvös added: “In reviving the Dawn nameplate, Rolls-Royce reinvigorated something much more than a motor car. Like the glamourous [Silver Dawn Drophead] it drew inspiration from, the contemporary Dawn has come to characterise a modern expression of la dolce vita – a way of living that embraces the beauty and richness of life.

“Dawn truly reflects the joy of good company, the thrill of adventure and the peace of quiet reflection. Indeed, this motor car is a testament to the modern art of living, recalling la dolce vita spirit in every detail.

“As production of Dawn draws to a close, we can reflect on an extraordinary chapter in the marque’s history. This beautiful motor car perfectly embodies contemporary luxury while celebrating the marque’s founding principles and heritage.”