Retro-look Toyota Land Cruiser priced from £74,995 in the UK

The new Toyota Land Cruiser has been priced from £74,995 in the UK, with the rejuvenated off-roader due on sale in July before deliveries start in September this year.

Arriving nearly 14 years after the launch of the previous Land Cruiser, the 4x4 has been drastically overhauled to steal sales from the Land Rover Defender and Jeep Wrangler, both of which it outprices by around £10,000.

Two specifications will be available at launch: Invincible and First Edition. Both are sold with five doors and seven seats and feature a 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. A 48V mild hybrid will become available next year.

At £74,995, the Invincible comes with black leather upholstery, dual-zone air conditioning, a 12.3in touchscreen and a head-up display. Other standard equipment includes a JBL stereo, a panoramic reversing camera, a digital driver’s display, 20in alloy wheels and a sunroof.

The First Edition will be sold in limited numbers until the end of 2024. It starts at £79,995 and comes with First Edition badging, 18in wheels and bespoke styling applied to the instrument panel, door trims and upholstery.

It also exclusively features a paintjob reminiscent of the classic 1960s Land Cruiser 40, with round headlights and either Smoky Blue or Land Sand paint, matched with a grey roof.

The Land Cruiser’s jump in price means it has moved upmarket. The Wrangler and Defender start at £61,125 and £63,670 respectively. That said, the Wrangler can’t be selected with seven seats and a seven-seat Defender 110 comes in at around £70,000.

Designed with obvious influence from past Land Cruisers and with a chunky two-box silhouette that nods to its “ability to withstand harsh conditions”, the model again majors on practicality, durability and dependability.

The go-anywhere 4x4 has long been one of the world’s most competent off-roaders, but the focus for this new fifth-generation car, codenamed J250, is on providing improved on-road refinement and competitive levels of technology.