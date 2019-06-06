Renault Koleos updated with new engines, looks and kit

Renault has revealed an updated version of the Koleos, bringing the large SUV into line with its recently refreshed Kadjar sibling.

External changes are as subtle as they are on the Kadjar and include an altered grille, new skid plates front and rear and additional chrome. LED headlights are now standard fit across the range, while new two-tone alloy wheels and a Vintage Red paint scheme are added.

Interior upgrades include new soft-touch materials, trim details and two-stage reclining rear seats on all models. A new pedestrian detection function has been added to the active emergency braking system, while the infotainment now gets full-screen Apple CarPlay capability.

Renault has also added two new diesel engines to the Koleos. The first is a 148bhp 1.8-litre unit, replacing the 1.6-litre diesel in the outgoing model. It’s front-wheel-drive only, puts out 250lb ft of torque and is claimed to emit 143g/km of CO2 emissions. A new 2.0-litre also features with 187bhp and 280lb ft of torque, claiming 150g/km of CO2.