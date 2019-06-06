Renault Koleos updated with new engines, looks and kit

Two new diesel engines, more standard equipment and improved interior part of the roster of changes for the 2019 Koleos
by Lawrence Allan
6 June 2019

Renault has revealed an updated version of the Koleos, bringing the large SUV into line with its recently refreshed Kadjar sibling.

External changes are as subtle as they are on the Kadjar and include an altered grille, new skid plates front and rear and additional chrome. LED headlights are now standard fit across the range, while new two-tone alloy wheels and a Vintage Red paint scheme are added.

Interior upgrades include new soft-touch materials, trim details and two-stage reclining rear seats on all models. A new pedestrian detection function has been added to the active emergency braking system, while the infotainment now gets full-screen Apple CarPlay capability. 

Renault has also added two new diesel engines to the Koleos. The first is a 148bhp 1.8-litre unit, replacing the 1.6-litre diesel in the outgoing model. It’s front-wheel-drive only, puts out 250lb ft of torque and is claimed to emit 143g/km of CO2 emissions. A new 2.0-litre also features with 187bhp and 280lb ft of torque, claiming 150g/km of CO2. 

The marque has seemingly taken the opportunity to make both engines CVT-only, reflecting the decreased popularity of manual transmissions in this class. Greater refinement is also claimed, while the more powerful diesel comes with an intelligent all-wheel-drive system. 

Alongside the material changes, Renault has also simplified the Koleos range. Two trim levels are now offered: Iconic and GT-Line, with standard kit increased over the previous base model. Prices will be announced in July, with deliveries expected in October. 

Comments
6

xxxx

6 June 2019

Headline could have been 'more engines but lesser gearboxes'. Will cost sales

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

Citytiger

6 June 2019
Er why? there is nothing wrong with modern CVT gearboxes, if driven they way they are designed to be driven, not everyone drives like they stole it, they are perfect for inner city motoring, which is where most of these will be driven anyway, the majority of Japanese manufacturers favour CVT gearboxes, there must be  a reason for that, they also appear to be robust and reliable. 

The majority of customers in this segment are not really enthusiasts, and probably couldnt tell a CVT from a torque convertor anyway.. 

xxxx

6 June 2019
Why will it cost sales? isn't it obvious.  Some people might want a diesel with a manual gearbox, some people prefer DSG to CVT boxes regardless of what YOU prefer.  It's basic maths!

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

Citytiger

6 June 2019
Why will it cost sales? isn't it obvious.  Some people might want a diesel with a manual gearbox, some people prefer DSG to CVT boxes regardless of what YOU prefer.  It's basic maths!

Some people may not want a DSG gearbox because they are inherently unreliable, some people dont care what gearbox it has or what engine its got as long as its an SUV, its not what I prefer, its what market research has told Renault, it may increase sales..

Oh and not everyone wants a VAG - DSG is a VAG designation for a dual clutch gearbox.. 

Its basic maths? 

Is it really? 

xxxx

6 June 2019
Why will it cost sales? isn't it obvious.  Some people might want a diesel with a manual gearbox, some people prefer DSG to CVT boxes regardless of what YOU prefer.  It's basic maths!

Some people may not want a DSG gearbox because they are inherently unreliable, some people dont care what gearbox it has or what engine its got as long as its an SUV, its not what I prefer, its what market research has told Renault, it may increase sales..

Oh and not everyone wants a VAG - DSG is a VAG designation for a dual clutch gearbox.. 

Its basic maths? 

Is it really? 

You don't get it. no manual and CVT only will turn some OFF, i.e. CVT only will cost sales. Imagine if they made it manual only, or petrol only, or white only, it would result in fewer sales.

What don't you get?

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

Russkyh

6 June 2019

these already only come in an auto with 2 models

