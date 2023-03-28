Renault Espace returns as extended, seven-seat Austral

The Renault Espace has returned as an extended version of the new Austral SUV, offering a more spacious interior that's available with five or seven seats.
The extra interior room is thanks to a raised and stretched rear deck, with the Espace measuring in at 4.72 metres long – 0.21m more than the Austral.
In five-seat configuration, this gives the Espace 777 litres of boot space. With the third row of seats in place and upright, this shrinks to 159 litres – smaller than the seven-seat Skoda Kodiaq’s 270 litres. With the third row folded down, 677 litres of space is available.
Powering the new Espace is the 197bhp hybrid powertrain from the Austral, with a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, an electric motor and a small battery. This yields fuel efficiency of 61.4mpg and CO2 emissions of 104g/km, matching its capabilities in the smaller car.
Cheaper (but less powerful) mild-hybrid engines – producing 138bhp and 157bhp in the Austral – are also expected to be available in the Espace.
Inside, the Espace exhibits the same upmarket design as the Austral, featuring Renault’s OpenR display, comprising a 12.3in digital instrument panel and a 12.0in infotainment touchscreen.
A panoramic sunroof – claimed to be one of the largest on the market, covering an area greater than a square metre – is also available.
Esprit Alpine (‘spirit of Alpine’) trim brings details inspired by Renault's sporting brand, including satin-grey paint with contrasting black details and Alpine-badged alloy wheels. The Alcantara-upholstered seats from the Austral Esprit Alpine are also likely to be included as part of the package.
The Espace is likely to be priced at a slight premium compared with the Austral, which starts at €34,000 (£30,000) in entry-level Equilibre trim.
However, it won't be coming to the UK, leaving the smaller crossover at the top of the French brand’s ICE range when it arrives later this year.
This thing betrays the space-efficiency legacy of the Espace and it looks horrible.
Make it a tall seven seater version of the new EV Megane, or watch the VW ID.Buzz outsell it in every market.
Renault should be embarrassed by this. The wider industry should hang their heads in collective shame. To quote a famous magazine cover line from years ago: 'where's the progress?'
Oh dear!
i really rather liked the prev gen France only Espace and, styling wise at least, this is hugely inferior in every way.
But then I was also a sucker for the prev gen Maganes with their over sized wheels and just fantastic styling. Alas, if you can't sell MPVs when they look that good then you never will, and they didn't, so now they don't.
Ah well ....