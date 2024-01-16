BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Bold new look for reinvented 2024 Renault Captur
UP NEXT
Lamborghini cracks 10,000 sales for third record year in a row

Bold new look for reinvented 2024 Renault Captur

Small crossover gains Scenic-inspired styling; affordability of monthly payments to be prioritised
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
16 January 2024

The Renault Captur is set to follow the smaller Clio in receiving a heavy update, as Renault targets an increased share of the critical compact SUV segment.

Renault product performance boss Bruno Vanel told Autocar:  “We are not going to forget Captur. We are investing a lot of our time and money in the B-segment,” said Vanel, hinting at plans to heavily revise the Ford Puma rival for its third generation, which is due on sale in the spring.

“The idea is to add some C-segment share to our B-segment success.”

Related articles

Recently revealed patent images show that the next Captur will be brought into line with its newer stablemates, courtesy of a slick new front end hosting Renault’s latest badge and arrow-shaped LED light designs.

It is set to receive a performance-flavoured Esprit d’Alpine range-topping trim, too, and a wide-reaching interior revamp will usher in a larger new touchscreen hosting Renault’s new OpenR infotainment platform.

Like the updated Clio, though, it is set to remain a familiar proposition mechanically, retaining a choice of pure-petrol three-pot, full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Renault Captur front quarter driving

Competitve pricing will be instrumental in the success of the new Captur, with Vanel noting the brand will focus on monthly payments, rather than outright costs.

He added that improvements to Renault's residual values will help to keep monthlies - be them on lease, hire-purchase or PCP finance – down.

Avoiding discounting is further helping to prop up these residual values; reducing monthly payments.

For reference, the Captur is currently priced from £21,495, or £229 per month on a 48-month PCP contract with a £3422 deposit, doing 6000 miles per year.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Volvo XC60 front lead
Volvo XC60
7
Volvo XC60
ford puma review 2024 01 tracking front
Ford Puma
9
Ford Puma
VW T Roc lead
Volkswagen T-Roc
9
Volkswagen T-Roc
Subaru BRZ
Used Subaru BRZ 2012-2020 review
10
Used Subaru BRZ 2012-2020 review
mercedes bens e class review 2024 01 dynamic front
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Renault Captur 2020 road test review - hero front

Renault Captur

Renault’s market-leading crossover supermini is back in more sophisticated second-generation form

Read our review
Back to top

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Renault Captur cars for sale

Renault Captur 1.5 DCi ENERGY Dynamique S Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£8,290
80,775miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Renault CAPTUR 0.9 TCe ENERGY Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,499
22,723miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault CAPTUR 1.3 TCe Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£12,999
22,214miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault Captur 0.9 TCe ENERGY Dynamique S Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£8,800
59,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault CAPTUR 1.5 DCi ENERGY Dynamique MediaNav Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£6,595
50,997miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Renault Captur 1.5 DCi ENERGY Dynamique S Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,298
31,360miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Renault Captur 0.9 TCe ENERGY Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,720
21,845miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault Captur 1.5 DCi ENERGY Dynamique S Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£9,498
37,626miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Renault Captur 0.9 TCe ENERGY Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£9,630
33,220miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 2462 cars
Powered By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
FastRenaultFan 16 January 2024
Nothing bold about this design unless it turns to be totally different as this is just a CGI render.
The current Captur is a classy stylish car. This revamp at least from the outside looks would be boring if it looked like this.
xxxx 16 January 2024

First laugh of the day, Bold, New Look ha ha.

catnip 16 January 2024

Yes, the CGI image doesn't match the headline at all.

Latest Reviews

Volvo XC60 front lead
Volvo XC60
7
Volvo XC60
ford puma review 2024 01 tracking front
Ford Puma
9
Ford Puma
VW T Roc lead
Volkswagen T-Roc
9
Volkswagen T-Roc
Subaru BRZ
Used Subaru BRZ 2012-2020 review
10
Used Subaru BRZ 2012-2020 review
mercedes bens e class review 2024 01 dynamic front
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

View all car reviews