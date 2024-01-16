Bold new look for reinvented 2024 Renault Captur

The Renault Captur is set to follow the smaller Clio in receiving a heavy update, as Renault targets an increased share of the critical compact SUV segment.

Renault product performance boss Bruno Vanel told Autocar: “We are not going to forget Captur. We are investing a lot of our time and money in the B-segment,” said Vanel, hinting at plans to heavily revise the Ford Puma rival for its third generation, which is due on sale in the spring.

“The idea is to add some C-segment share to our B-segment success.”

Recently revealed patent images show that the next Captur will be brought into line with its newer stablemates, courtesy of a slick new front end hosting Renault’s latest badge and arrow-shaped LED light designs.

It is set to receive a performance-flavoured Esprit d’Alpine range-topping trim, too, and a wide-reaching interior revamp will usher in a larger new touchscreen hosting Renault’s new OpenR infotainment platform.

Like the updated Clio, though, it is set to remain a familiar proposition mechanically, retaining a choice of pure-petrol three-pot, full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Competitve pricing will be instrumental in the success of the new Captur, with Vanel noting the brand will focus on monthly payments, rather than outright costs.

He added that improvements to Renault's residual values will help to keep monthlies - be them on lease, hire-purchase or PCP finance – down.

Avoiding discounting is further helping to prop up these residual values; reducing monthly payments.

For reference, the Captur is currently priced from £21,495, or £229 per month on a 48-month PCP contract with a £3422 deposit, doing 6000 miles per year.