Renault Austral gets sharper look and refinement boost

Tweaks to three-year-old, hybrid-powered family SUV are aimed at reducing interior noise

Charlie Martin
News
2 mins read
3 April 2025

The Renault Austral has been updated three years after its launch to bring it into line with its newer stablemates.

Chief among the changes is a sharp new look inspired by the new Rafale coupé-SUV, with trapezoidal headlights, a larger, diamond-patterned front grille and new tooth-like daytime running lights.

At the rear end, the ‘E’ badging after the Austral name on the bootlid has been removed and the Renault logo no longer protrudes from the surface of the car. 

Inside, it gets thicker bolstering on the front seats, which in entry-level Techno trim are upholstered in fabric made from 98% recycled materials.

It retains the existing car’s digital dashboard set-up, comprising a 12.3in instrument panel and a 12in infotainment touchscreen.

As before, the latter has Google Play functionality built in, offering more than 50 downloadable apps, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring.

The new Austral has also been fitted with revised engine mounts, more soundproofing under its bonnet and reworked door seals, which are said to improve refinement.

Meanwhile, the dampers have been upgraded to provide a flatter ride around bends.

Renault Austral 2025 facelift rear quarter

The updated Austral will be offered with a sole powertrain in the UK: a 197bhp hybrid system comprising a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, a clutchless five-speed automatic gearbox and two electric motors.

This allows the 1612kg mid-sized SUV to complete the 0-62mph dash in 8.4sec and officially yields 60.1mpg.

Read our review

Car review
renault Austral e review 2023 01 cornering front

Renault Austral

Kadjar replacement ploughs a new, high-tech furrow aided by a quirky hybrid set-up

Read our review
A range of ADAS mandated by the European Union’s GSR2 safety regulations have been added, but there's a My Safety button on the dashboard that allows them to be set to the driver’s preference conveniently.

Prices are expected to rise slightly from those of the current Austral, which starts at £34,695.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

