The Renault Austral has been updated three years after its launch to bring it into line with its newer stablemates.

Chief among the changes is a sharp new look inspired by the new Rafale coupé-SUV, with trapezoidal headlights, a larger, diamond-patterned front grille and new tooth-like daytime running lights.

At the rear end, the ‘E’ badging after the Austral name on the bootlid has been removed and the Renault logo no longer protrudes from the surface of the car.

Inside, it gets thicker bolstering on the front seats, which in entry-level Techno trim are upholstered in fabric made from 98% recycled materials.

It retains the existing car’s digital dashboard set-up, comprising a 12.3in instrument panel and a 12in infotainment touchscreen.

As before, the latter has Google Play functionality built in, offering more than 50 downloadable apps, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring.

The new Austral has also been fitted with revised engine mounts, more soundproofing under its bonnet and reworked door seals, which are said to improve refinement.

Meanwhile, the dampers have been upgraded to provide a flatter ride around bends.

The updated Austral will be offered with a sole powertrain in the UK: a 197bhp hybrid system comprising a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, a clutchless five-speed automatic gearbox and two electric motors.

This allows the 1612kg mid-sized SUV to complete the 0-62mph dash in 8.4sec and officially yields 60.1mpg.